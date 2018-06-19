Register
13:28 GMT +319 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Loud & Clear

    Comey, FBI Under Fire at Congressional Hearings on Clinton E-mail Probe

    Loud & Clear
    Get short URL
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    0 10

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Dave Lindorff, an investigative reporter, columnist for CounterPunch, and a contributor to Businessweek and The Nation, and by Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of “The Frozen Republic,” “The Velvet Coup,” and “America's Undeclared War.”

    As we speak, the Senate Judiciary Committee is meeting to hear from the FBI and the Inspector General over the report the IG's office released last week on Comey's behavior and other topics. Additionally, Paul Manafort was jailed on Friday and there are claims thatRoger Stone met with a Russian national for dirt on Clinton.

    Nearly 2,000 children have been taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border since Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the policy of separating them several weeks ago. That policy also mandates prosecution of the parents for illegal entry into the United States. Humanitarian and religious groups, and even the United Nations, have condemned the policy. We'll take a look at the new policy and how it differs from that pursued by the Obama Administration. Isabel Garcia, co-founder of Coalición de Derechos Humanos, which has been helping organize protests against family separation, join the show.

    Secretary of Defense James "Mad Dog" Mattis spoke at the graduation of the US Naval War College and laid out the US military's future plans. He spoke about "remaining vigilant" against North Korean nuclear threats, preventing Russia from undermining America's moral authority, and standing up to our perceived rival China. Brian and John speak with international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda.

    Friends and supporters of Julian Assange are holding two rallies tomorrow at 11:00 Eastern time in Lafayette Square in front of the White House and another at 4:30 at the British Embassy to protest the conditions to which Julian is being subjected inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. Julian is not permitted to have internet access, nor is he allowed any visitors other than his attorneys. Kevin Zeese, the co-coordinator of Popular Resistance, whose work is at popularresistance.org, joins the show.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel accepted a two week deadline to win agreement on a tougher immigration policy in a concession to her coalition partner. She also announced that the European Union heads of state will likely hold a summit on immigration and refugees June 23 and 24. Meanwhile, President Trump today said incorrectly that the German people have turned against Merkel because of immigration and that Germany has become a violent and dangerous place. Jasmin O'Hara, founder of The Worldwide Tribe, who has been involved in providing aid to refugees, and Loud & Clear producer Nicole Roussell, join Brian and John.

    Ivan Duque, the conservative-some would say populist-candidate in Colombia has won that country's presidency with 54 percent. He finished 12 points ahead of former guerilla Gustavo Petro, whose performance was the best ever for a left-wing candidate in one of South America's most conservative countries. Duque promised to heal the rifts among Colombians, but the election revealed that those rifts are wide and deep. James Jordan, a member of the Alliance for Global Justice who has been deeply involved in supporting the Colombian peace process, and Paul Dobson, a writer for Venezuelanalysis.com, join the show.

    Monday's regular segment "Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers" looks at the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Today focuses on racism in admissions to private and charter schools. The hosts speak with Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book "Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto."

    On "Connected Lives, Private Profits with Chris Garaffa," Chris helps the hosts look at technological issues that shape our world and how we can fight to maintain our civil rights and civil liberties in the face of increasingly advanced, and sometimes hostile, technology. Today they focus on the police using facial recognition software. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    email, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Inspector General, Hillary Clinton, James Comey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Aztec and Captain Spain to T-Rex: Football Fans Rave at 2018 FIFA World Cup
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse