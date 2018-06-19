Comey, FBI Under Fire at Congressional Hearings on Clinton E-mail Probe

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Dave Lindorff, an investigative reporter, columnist for CounterPunch, and a contributor to Businessweek and The Nation, and by Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of “The Frozen Republic,” “The Velvet Coup,” and “America's Undeclared War.”

As we speak, the Senate Judiciary Committee is meeting to hear from the FBI and the Inspector General over the report the IG's office released last week on Comey's behavior and other topics. Additionally, Paul Manafort was jailed on Friday and there are claims thatRoger Stone met with a Russian national for dirt on Clinton.

Nearly 2,000 children have been taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border since Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the policy of separating them several weeks ago. That policy also mandates prosecution of the parents for illegal entry into the United States. Humanitarian and religious groups, and even the United Nations, have condemned the policy. We'll take a look at the new policy and how it differs from that pursued by the Obama Administration. Isabel Garcia, co-founder of Coalición de Derechos Humanos, which has been helping organize protests against family separation, join the show.

Secretary of Defense James "Mad Dog" Mattis spoke at the graduation of the US Naval War College and laid out the US military's future plans. He spoke about "remaining vigilant" against North Korean nuclear threats, preventing Russia from undermining America's moral authority, and standing up to our perceived rival China. Brian and John speak with international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda.

Friends and supporters of Julian Assange are holding two rallies tomorrow at 11:00 Eastern time in Lafayette Square in front of the White House and another at 4:30 at the British Embassy to protest the conditions to which Julian is being subjected inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. Julian is not permitted to have internet access, nor is he allowed any visitors other than his attorneys. Kevin Zeese, the co-coordinator of Popular Resistance, whose work is at popularresistance.org, joins the show.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel accepted a two week deadline to win agreement on a tougher immigration policy in a concession to her coalition partner. She also announced that the European Union heads of state will likely hold a summit on immigration and refugees June 23 and 24. Meanwhile, President Trump today said incorrectly that the German people have turned against Merkel because of immigration and that Germany has become a violent and dangerous place. Jasmin O'Hara, founder of The Worldwide Tribe, who has been involved in providing aid to refugees, and Loud & Clear producer Nicole Roussell, join Brian and John.

Ivan Duque, the conservative-some would say populist-candidate in Colombia has won that country's presidency with 54 percent. He finished 12 points ahead of former guerilla Gustavo Petro, whose performance was the best ever for a left-wing candidate in one of South America's most conservative countries. Duque promised to heal the rifts among Colombians, but the election revealed that those rifts are wide and deep. James Jordan, a member of the Alliance for Global Justice who has been deeply involved in supporting the Colombian peace process, and Paul Dobson, a writer for Venezuelanalysis.com, join the show.

Monday's regular segment "Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers" looks at the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Today focuses on racism in admissions to private and charter schools. The hosts speak with Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book "Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto."

On "Connected Lives, Private Profits with Chris Garaffa," Chris helps the hosts look at technological issues that shape our world and how we can fight to maintain our civil rights and civil liberties in the face of increasingly advanced, and sometimes hostile, technology. Today they focus on the police using facial recognition software. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com