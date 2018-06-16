Register
16 June 2018
    Loud & Clear

    Is Midterm Election Shaping up to be a Referendum on Trump Presidency?

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, John Kiriakou and Walter Smolarek (sitting in for Brian Becker) are joined by Jacqueline Luqman, the co-editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation, and the host of the Facebook livestream “Coffee, Current Events & Politics” Thursdays at 9 p.m., joins the show.

    On today's regular Friday segment covering the upcoming midterm elections, John and Walter talk about races in South Carolina, Ohio, and Florida.

    "The Progress of This Storm" is a new and powerful book by Andreas Malm. In it, he addresses the environmental crisis caused by climate change, its roots in the system of capitalism, and how humanity can step back from the brink. Andreas Malm, who teaches Human Ecology at Lund University in Sweden and is the author of "Fossil Capital," "Iran on the Brink," and most recently "The Progress of This Storm," joins the show.

    The trade war with China widened today, as President Trump announced new 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese products. He also said that he's considering tariffs on another $16 billion worth of Chinese goods. The Chinese retaliated almost immediately. Brian and John speak with Jude Woodward, the author of the new book "The US vs China: Asia's new Cold War?"

    Fallout continues over the release yesterday of the FBI Inspector General's report with President Trump pouncing on the finding of insubordination on the part of former FBI director James Comey, calling Comey and former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe "scum" and saying that the FBI under Barack Obama was "a den of thieves." The IG also found that Comey used a private email account for government business. Commentators are saying today that the report will likely only further polarize the country. Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer who is the author of "The Plot to attack Iran," joins the show.

    The leader of the Pakistani Taliban has reportedly been killed in a U.S. airstrike.Mullah Fazlullah became leader of the group in 2013, and his death would mark another turn as the war drags on in Afghanistan and Northwest Pakistan. Marvin Weinbaum, the Scholar-in-Residence and director of the Middle East Institute's Center for Pakistan and Afghanistan Studies, joins Brian and John.

    The House of Representatives is considering what it calls a "compromise" bill that would give visas to Dreamers, those people who were brought to the United States as children with their undocumented parents. The bill, though, is a disaster. It would not allow any path to citizenship for Dreamers and makes it a crime to earn less than 125 percent of the federal poverty level. The bill would eliminate the green card lottery, cut family immigration to the bone, and virtually end asylum request approvals. Angie Kim, the community engagement & advocacy coordinator for NAKASEC (the National Korean American Service & Education Consortium), joins the show.

    The hosts continue the regular segment of the worst and most misleading headlines. Walter and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his blog Left I on the News, and Loud & Clear producer Nicole Roussell.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

