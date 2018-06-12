Register
    Trump-Kim Summit: A Brief Confrontation or Beginning of Path to Peace?

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Walter Smolarek and John Kiriakou are joined by co-host Brian Becker, who is in Singapore to cover the summit. He shares with us an interview from Nile Bowie, a journalist for Asia Times.

    President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are in Singapore for their historic summit. Statements from the White House are positive, with one saying that the summit could be finished in one day, with a North Korean commitment to denuclearize and a White House promise of non-aggression. There are even reports that before he left, Trump ordered Vice President Pence not to say anything negative about North Korea.

    The G7 summit in Canada last weekend ended in a major, public dispute between Donald Trump and the other six leaders driven by the administration's protectionist trade measures. Meanwhile, protesters and heavily militarized police faced off in Quebec City. Walter Smolarek, a Loud & Clear producer who was in Quebec City to cover the conference and demonstrations, joins the show, and shares an interview with Amir Khadir, a member of the Quebec National Assembly representing a district in Montreal and one of the most prominent political figures on the left in Quebec.

    The Federal Communications Commission's repeal of net neutrality is official today. It had required internet service providers to offer equal access to all web content. Now providers can censor online content or they can charge you extra for better service. Nicole and John speak with Kevin Zeese, the co-coordinator of Popular Resistance, whose work is at popularresistance.org.

    The Supreme Court ruled today that voter rolls can be cleared for those who are inactive for a certain amount of time, based on a case in Ohio. How will this kind of voter suppression affect people nationwide? Anoa Changa, the director of political advocacy and a managing editor of Progressive Army and host of the show The Way With Anoa, joins the show.

    Monday's regular segment "Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers" looks at the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Today focuses on privatization of schools and guns in schools. The hosts speak with Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book "Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto."

    On "Connected Lives, Private Profits with Chris Garaffa," Chris helps the hosts look at technological issues that shape our world and how we can fight to maintain our civil rights and civil liberties in the face of increasingly advanced, and sometimes hostile, technology. Today they focus on the surveillance state. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

    Pablo Villavicencio, an undocumented father of two in New York City, was delivering food to an army base outside of the city when he was stopped by a guard who called ICE and had him arrested. The fight to save him from deportation has become a national flashpoint as the Trump administration's hardline anti-immigrant policies come under increasing fire. Walter and John speak with Brent Wilkes, a leading immigrant rights advocate.

