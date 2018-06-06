Register
June 6, 2018
    June 5, 1967: How Israel’s War on Arab Countries Changed the Region

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by journalist and filmmaker Dan Cohen and Miko Peled, the author of “The General’s Son - A Journey of an Israeli in Palestine” and the new book "Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five.”

    People around the world yesterday mourned the assassination of a 21-year-old Palestinian medic, Razan al-Najjar, who was shot and killed by Israeli snipers as she was tending to wounded protestors. Razan is the second health worker killed by Israeli snipers, and one of more than 100 Palestinians killed in the past few weeks. The Israeli military said they would conduct an investigation into Razan's death. Also, today marks the 51st anniversary of the Six Day War, which was a quick and decisive victory of Israel over its Arab neighbors and which greatly expanded the territory under Israeli control.

    Tuesday's weekly series "False Profits-A Weekly Look at Wall Street and Corporate Capitalism with Daniel Sankey" continues looking at the top economic issues of the day, including wealthy people like Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz running for office, the various trade wars, and when the next recession will be. Financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey joins the show.

    The Iranian Government yesterday informed the United Nations nuclear watchdog that it planned to begin the process of increasing its capacity to enrich uranium. The Iranian decision was taken in light of the US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or Iran Nuclear Deal. Brian and John speak with Mohammad Marandi, an expert on American studies and postcolonial literature who teaches at the University of Tehran.

    President Trump yesterday disinvited the entire Philadelphia Eagles football team from a White House event celebrating their Super Bowl victory because a handful of players were not planning to attend. The President was offended that individual players were boycotting the event and he released a statement criticizing them and alluding to the controversy over kneeling during the national anthem. Racial justice activist Candace McKinley joins the show.

    The Pentagon is increasing spending on a secret research effort to use artificial intelligence to help anticipate the launch of a nuclear-capable missile, as well as to track and target mobile missile launchers. If the effort is successful, such computer programs will be able to think for themselves. Dr. Lawrence Korb, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, a senior adviser to the Center for Defense Information, and formerly director of national security studies at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York and Assistant Secretary of Defense during the Reagan Administration, joins Brian and John.

    Prosecutors representing Special Counsel Robert Mueller yesterday accused former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of witness tampering. They say that Manafort has attempted to influence the testimony of two witnesses in his upcoming criminal trial, and they are asking a judge to revoke his bail and send him to jail. Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup," and "America's Undeclared War," joins the show.

    The Supreme Court, by a 7-2 vote, ruled yesterday that a Colorado cakeshop owner did not have to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. The ruling was narrowly written and specific only to this case, but experts believe that it will encourage other people to file anti-civil rights cases based on religious freedom arguments. Brian and John speak with Jerame Davis, the executive director of Pride at Work, the LGBT constituency group of organized labor.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

