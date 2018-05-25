Register
25 May 2018
    Trump Blows Up Summit With Kim as North Korea Blows Up Its Nuclear Site

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Hyun Lee, a member of the Solidarity Committee for Democracy and Peace in Korea and writer for Zoominkorea.org, and Steve Gowans, a journalist and author of “Washington’s Long War on Syria.”

    Donald Trump today cancelled the historic planned summit between the DPRK and the US next month in Singapore. This came hours after the DPRK destroys their nuclear test site, in one of many one-sided shows of good faith. The hosts address what happened, how western media is spinning this, and what happens from here.

    On the regular Thursday series "Criminal Injustice," about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country, the hosts discuss how to organize a prison strike. Paul Wright, the founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News and Criminal Legal News, and Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure.

    After revelations this week that intelligence agencies had a spy in the Trump campaign, the White House arranged two briefings on classified documents this afternoon, one for two Trump-allied Republicans, and, after pressure, one for the Gang of 8. Brian and John speak with Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup," and "America's Undeclared War."

    The Israeli government says that it carried out a strike last night in eastern Syria that killed 12 "foreign fighters." The Israeli press says that it killed Iranians. The Syrian government says that it was a dozen of their soldiers. And the American government says that it had no knowledge of any strike. Ambassador Peter Ford, the former British Ambassador to Syria, joins the show.

    The Associated Press is reporting that more than a dozen Air Force airmen faced disciplinary actions, including courts martial, in 2016 after they were found operating a drug ring. The airmen, who were responsible for maintaining the US nuclear weapons arsenal, apparently did so while taking LSD. Steven Starr, a professor at the University of Missouri, who teaches in the Peace Studies Program on the environmental, health, and social effects of nuclear weapons and a senior scientist for Physicians for Social Responsibility, joins Brian and John.

    The National Football League has passed a new rule saying that players who kneel during the national anthem will cause their teams to be penalized 15 yards on the opening kickoff. Players who kneel also will be fined and could face additional penalties from the league. Team owners also announced that players could remain in the locker room for the anthem. Constitutional experts, however, say that the rule is likely a constitutional violation of freedom of speech. Kofi Ademola, an activist and organizer with the Black Lives Matter movement, and Jaimee Swift, a PhD candidate at Howard University's political science department and a freelance journalist, joins the show.

    The United States yesterday kicked the Chinese navy out of the 2018 Rim of the Pacific drills-the largest regular naval exercises in the world. China participated in RIMPAC 2016 and 2014, but relations between the two countries have deteriorated as the U.S. government declares an era of "great power competition." Brian and John speak with David Ewing, the chair of the San Francisco chapter of the US-China People's Friendship Association.

