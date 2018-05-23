Register
15:24 GMT +323 May 2018
    Is FBI the Real Power in Washington? Revealing 2016 Spying Campaign

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    0 0 0

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Joe Lauria, the editor-in-chief of Consortium News, founded by the late Robert Parry, and the author of the book "How I Lost, By Hillary Clinton."

    The Trump White House has accused the FBI of carrying out a covert operation against the 2016 Trump Campaign. It has demanded that the FBI and the Department of Justice hand over to Congress all relevant documents that would reveal the extent of the FBI spying operation.

    Tuesday's weekly series "False Profits-A Weekly Look at Wall Street and Corporate Capitalism with Daniel Sankey" continues looking at the top economic issues of the day. Financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey joins the show.

    After the horrific killings of Palestinian protesters the last two months by Israeli soldiers, the Palestinian Authority is taking Israel to the International Criminal Court. Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki is meeting with a prosecutor at the court, located in The Hague. Brian and John speak with Miko Peled, the author of "The General's Son — A Journey of an Israeli in Palestine" and "Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five."

    Following a string of victories against Daesh*, all of Damascus and the city's surrounding areas have now been retaken by the Syrian government. But even as the Syrian army makes progress on the battlefield, there appears to be no end to the war in sight. Rick Sterling, an investigative journalist and member of the Syria Solidarity Movement, joins the show.

    Donald Trump and Moon Jae In are meeting today, to discuss how to move forward with peace on the Korean peninsula. Afterwards, Trump suggested that the June 12 summit with Kim Jong-un may not go forward. In the past few weeks, South Korea and the US continued heavy military drills on the border of North Korea. Kim Jong Un then cancelled talks with the South and voiced hesitation about the upcoming US talks in Singapore.

    This weekend, Texas state trooper Daniel Hubbard pulled over a Black woman, Sherita Dixon-Cole, handcuffed her, put her in the patrol car, and raped her. Dixon-Cole called her fiance when she was pulled over, and when he showed up to the scene, Hubbard threatened Dixon-Cole that if she said anything to him, "he will be armed and his firearm will be visible when I have to shoot him." Michelle Gross, the president of Communities United Against Police Brutality, joins the show.

    High-level discussions between the United States and China over trade issues seem to have led to a pause in the growing economic conflict between the two powers. But is this just the calm before the storm? Brian and John speak with Dr. Jack Rasmus, a professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of the article in the World Review of Political Economy titled "Trump's Déjà vu China Trade War."

    *Daesh, also known as ISIS, Islamic State is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Tags:
    trump campaign, Spying, Surveillance, 2016 Election, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
