12:01 GMT +317 May 2018
    'Libya Model?!' — DPRK Says 'No Thanks' to Bolton's Regime Change Plans

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Hyun Lee, a member of the Solidarity Committee for Democracy and Peace in Korea and writer for Zoominkorea.org, and Dr. Christine Hong, Associate Professor of Critical Race and Ethnic Studies at UC Santa Cruz and a member of the Korea Policy Institute.

    Following large-scale military exercises and threatening statements from National Security Advisor John Bolton, North Korea has announced the cancellation of an Inter-Korean meeting between officials from the North and South. Will the peace process still move forward?

    Wednesday is Loud & Clear's regular segment Beyond Nuclear, looking at nuclear issues including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Today, the hosts concentrate on fallout from Trump leaving the Iran deal. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, and Nicole Roussell, producer for Loud & Clear, join the show.

    Israel's killing of unarmed Palestinians has finally caught the attention of international organizations as the diplomatic fallout over deadly violence in Gaza gathers steam. Countries around the world have condemned the Israeli response to Palestinian demonstrations, and that criticism has moved into the United Nations. Brian and John speak with Ambassador Manuel Hassassian, the Palestinian Ambassador to the UK.

    The Senate Intelligence Committee today voted 10-5 to send the nomination of Gina HAspel to be CIA director to the floor for a final vote. All eight Republicans and two Democrats voted yes on Haspel, who now has enough votes to guarantee confirmation. That final vote will likely take place in the next 48 hours. Jeremy Varon, a professor at the New School in New York and an anti-torture activist, joins the show.

    Testimony from the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding the Trump Tower meeting between Trump campaign officials and lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya was released today-the hosts take a look behind the headlines and discuss the real story. Jim Kavanagh, the editor of ThePolemicist.net, joins Brian and John.

    Primary elections were held yesterday in Pennsylvania, Oregon, and Nebraska, with women and progressives coming out on top in the Democratic party and mainstream Republicans winning most of their nomination races. Pennsylvania was the most closely watched state, and three women won Congressional nominations in districts that are likely to flip from blue to red. And Richard Saccone, who lost a closely watched race last month to Connor Lamb in southwestern Pennsylvania, lost again, this time to a mainstream Republican and veteran. Anoa Changa, the director of political advocacy and a managing editor of Progressive Army, and host of the show The Way With Anoa, joins the show.

    The United States is pushing for a deal in negotiations on a revised North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), but Canadian and Mexican officials were not even scheduled to arrive in Washington before tomorrow's deadline. And without an agreement in writing, Congress can't begin to debate it in advance of passage. Brian and John speak with Pete Dolack, an activist and writer with Trade Justice New York Metro, who focuses on human rights, social justice, and environmental and trade issues, and the author of "It's Not Over, Learning from the Socialist Experiment."

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    rok, military exercises, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Koreas, United States
