War With Iran? Peace With Korea? The Topsy-Turvy Politics of Empire

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer who is the author of “The Plot to Attack Iran” and Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist.

It's been a big week of news, and today the hosts go back and review the biggest stories this week, including the burgeoning war on Iran, the upcoming US-DPRK summit, the hearing on Gina Haspel, and the recent news that early on in the Trump administration, companies paid his personal lawyer for access to the president.

On today's regular Friday segment covering the upcoming midterm elections, Brian and John examine the results from this week's primaries and take a look at the overall direction of the midterms. Jacqueline Luqman and Abdus Luqman, the co-editors-in-chief of Luqman Nation, join the show.

Parliamentary elections will take place in Iraq tomorrow, and that will serve as the basis for the next government. The race this year is splintered by intra-sectarian divisions and fragmented Shia, Sunni, and Kurdish factions. This is the fourth election in Iraq since the US-led invasion of that country. Brian and John speak with Mojtaba Masood, an Iraqi journalist and a filmmaker whose films include "Islamophobia: Cause & Effect" and "ISIS: Islamic Extremism?"

Researchers in China and the United States have figured out a way to send commands to smart devices Alexa and Siri that are undetectable to the human ear. They can make the devices dial a phone number or access a website. But in the wrong hands, they can open the door to your house. Wire money, or buy things online, all while embedded in music. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins Brian and John.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahatir Muhammad will be Prime Minister again after pulling off a major upset in this week's election in that country. Mahatir, at 92, will be the world's oldest leader. Even more importantly, he came out of retirement, switched parties, and defeated the incumbent Prime Minister, a man he had mentored. Nile Bowie, a writer and journalist covering Singapore and Malaysia with the Asia Times, joins the show.

The opioid epidemic raging across the country continues making headlines, as politicians and grassroots activists debate the way forward. Access to housing has become a central issue in the crisis. Karla Martin, a social worker who works primarily with homeless people suffering from the opioid epidemic, joins the show.

The hosts continue the regular segment of the worst and most misleading headlines. Brian and John, speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his blog Left I on the News, which you can find at lefti.blogspot.com, and Loud & Clear producer Nicole Roussell.

