Both Parties Want to Give Trump Power to Indefinitely Detain Americans

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, and Alex Friedmann, the Associate Director of the Human Rights Defense Center and managing editor of Prison Legal News.

On the regular Thursday series "Criminal Injustice," about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country, the hosts discuss a new bipartisan bill in Congress that would expand the president's ability to detain American citizens without a trial, and why "police union" is a misnomer.

For Loud & Clear's regular weekly segment covering the upcoming midterm elections, Brian and John take a look at Senate races nationwide. Jacqueline Luqman and Abdus Luqman, the co-editors-in-chief of Luqman Nation, join the show.

Iowa's state legislature yesterday passed the most extreme abortion ban in the country, eliminating women's right to carry a child past the time when a fetus has a heartbeat, which can be as early as six weeks. Six weeks is often earlier than a woman knows she is pregnant. The bill now goes to the Republican governor, who has said she's not yet sure whether she will sign it. Is the right trying to get abortion rights back into the Supreme Court, in the hopes the court will reverse Roe v. Wade? Brian and John speak with Danielle Norwood, a reproductive rights activist and a therapist specializing in treating adult and adolescent survivors of trauma.

Despite the Pentagon saying for years that the US was not fully involved in the Yemen war and did not have troops in Yemen, several top US and European officials told the New York Times today that the Green Berets actually arrived late last year on the Saudi/Yemeni border-a big escalation in military assistance. Why is the US assisting the egregious Saudi government in their war? Catherine Shakdam, a political commentator and analyst focusing on the Middle East, and the author of "A Tale Of Grand Resistance: Yemen, The Wahhabi And The House Of Saud," joins the show.

Today is World Press Freedom Day, as proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly. In a media landscape dominated by a handful of corporations, what can be done to truly guarantee the free expression and communication of ideas? Tim Karr, the senior director of strategy and communications at Free Press, joins Brian and John.

Cambridge Analytica, the controversial data mining firm that has found itself in the middle of the Facebook data scandal, announced yesterday that it would close immediately. The company's CEO said that rebranding the firm was "futile." Dr. Robert Epstein, the Senior Research Psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, joins the show.

Dramatic developments have raised hopes for peace and reunification in Korea, but there is still much to be done. As the Chinese foreign minister visits North Korea, and the North agrees to release three detainees, how could this complex diplomatic process unfold? Brian and John speak with Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek.

