Trump's Lawyer Resigns, Leaks Show Mueller Probe is Fishing Expedition

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of The Frozen Republic, The Velvet Coup, and America's Undeclared War, and Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist.

The Washington Post is reporting today that, in a tense meeting in March between Special Counsel Robert Mueller and President Trump's attorneys, Mueller threatened to subpoena the president if he refused to answer questions related to the Russia investigation. That news broke just hours before it was confirmed that Ty Cobb, a key White House lawyer, was retiring. Meanwhile, Congressional Republicans are threatening to draw up articles of impeachment against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein because of the scope of the Mueller investigation. And Republican strategist Michael Caputo told the Senate Intelligence Committee that he hoped God would "damn you all to hell" because of the financial toll the investigation has taken on him in the form of attorneys fees.

Wednesday is the regular segment looking at nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Today, they discuss the public pushback against a massive and dangerous nuclear waste facility in New Mexico where residents have been speaking out over the past few weeks. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, and Nicole Roussell, producer for Loud & Clear, join the show.

The Attorneys General of seven states, including Texas, have filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration over its failure to end the DACA program for undocumented youth. As the war on immigrant communities drags on, will this lawsuit finally lead to a Supreme Court hearing on DACA? Brian and John speak with Juan José Gutiérrez, the executive director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition, and Bryan MacCormack, the Executive Director of the Columbia County Sanctuary Movement.

Comedian Michelle Wolf was the entertainment at the White House Correspondents Dinner this weekend. By the end of her routine, though, many people weren't laughing. Perhaps her accusations of de facto media support for Donald Trump cut a little too close to the bone. Max Blumenthal, a journalist and bestselling author whose latest book is "The 51 Day War: Ruin and Resistance in Gaza," the senior editor of Grayzone Project, and co-host of the podcast "Moderate Rebels," joins the show.

A federal court in New York issued a multi-billion dollar default judgment against the government of Iran and in favor of the 9/11 families after those families sued Iran for alleged involvement in the 9/11 attacks. This is despite the fact that the 9/11 Commission found that there was no Iranian involvement in the attacks whatsoever. Rick Sterling, an investigative journalist and member of the Syria Solidarity Movement, joins Brian and John.

The United States has sent Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, according to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. Kiev and Washington believe the Javelin system will help Ukraine build its long term defense, but Moscow is warning that the sale will further destabilize the region. Mark Sleboda, an international Affairs and Security Analyst, joins the show.

The United States and France have deployed additional troops to the area northwest of the Syrian city of Manbij. At the same time, Kurdish troops have established checkpoints in and around the city. The move appears to be the culmination of French President Macron's promise to support Kurdish military efforts in northern Syria. Brian and John speak with Ambassador Peter Ford, the former British Ambassador to Syria.

