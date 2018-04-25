Trump Meets Macron as Washington Plans to Rip Up Iran Nuclear Arms Deal

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Gareth Porter, a historian, investigative journalist, and the author of “Manufactured Crisis: The Untold Story of the Iran Nuclear Scare,” and Mohammad Marandi, an expert on American studies and postcolonial literature who teaches at the University of Tehran.

French President Emmanuel Macron today held meetings with President Trump at the White House. Discussions focused on Iran and Syria. Trump is taking a hard line on the former, and Macron on the latter. The two also will discuss trade and counterterrorism today.

Tuesday's weekly series continues looking at the top economic issues of the day, today focusing on Wells Fargo's criminal business practices, AT&T and Verizon's potentially criminal business practices, pay-for-quick-service emergency rooms, and new Facebook and Google privacy regulations that may hinder smaller companies. Financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey joins the show.

The US media have taken a tough position against rapprochement with North Korea and the possibility for peace on the peninsula. Is this just a knee-jerk anti-Trump reaction or is there something else behind it? Brian and John speak with Steve Gowans, a journalist and author of "Washington's Long War on Syria."

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt today will propose a rule that would establish new standards for what science could be used in writing agency regulations. This is a rule change long sought by conservatives, who argue that only publicly-available information should be considered in EPA deliberations. Fred Magdoff, professor emeritus of plant and soil science at the University of Vermont and the co-author of "What Every Environmentalist Needs to Know About Capitalism" and "Creating an Ecological Society: Toward a Revolutionary Transformation," joins the show.

A group of 109 retired generals and admirals have signed an open letter to the members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, asking them to reject the nomination of Gina Haspel as director of the CIA. The former military leaders say they are "deeply troubled by the prospect of someone who appears to have been intimately involved in torture being elevated to one of the most important positions of leadership in the intelligence community. Brian interviews John, who worked for the CIA for 15 years and has been featured across media networks against Gina Haspel's nomination due to her management of the CIA's torture program.

A 25-year-old Toronto man drove a rented van through a crowd of people in that city yesterday, killing 10 and injuring at least 14. Canadian authorities have not said what Eric Manassian's motive was, and police are not using the word terrorism. But that hasn't stopped social media platforms from exploding over the issue, saying that Manassian is a Muslim and calling for more controls on refugees and immigrants into both Canada and the United States. Chris Black, an international criminal lawyer who is on the List of Counsel before the ICC, joins the show.

In a dramatic act of civil disobedience seven peace activists were arrested while protesting at the Kings Bay Naval Base in Georgia, where submarines capable of firing a world-ending barrage of nuclear missiles are stationed. Brian and John speak with Paul Magno, the finance director at Nonviolence International, a decentralized network of resource centers that promote nonviolent action and a culture of peace.

