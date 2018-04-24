Register
    Loud & Clear

    Trump's Trade War With China: Debate Rages Within the Administration

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Jude Woodward, the author of the new book “The US vs China: Asia's new Cold War?” and Dr. Jack Rasmus, a professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of “Trump’s Déjà vu China Trade War” in the World Review of Political Economy.

    The US Department of Commerce last week banned the Chinese major telecom equipment maker ZTE Corporation for seven years. This huge company might be brought down entirely by this US sanction. This comes a year after it was originally sanctioned for selling equipment to North Korea, in violation of United Nations sanctions. But there is another issue at play here: the issue of sanctions as an economic weapon.

    French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Washington today for meetings with President Trump and other US leaders to discuss Iran, trade, climate change, Russia, North Korea, and terrorism. The visit comes on the heels of a joint US/French/British attack on Syria and it points to an increasingly close relationship between the two leaders. Gilbert Mercier, the editor in chief of News Junkie Post and the author of "The Orwellian Empire", and Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek, join the show.

    The Saudi Air force yesterday bombed a wedding in Yemen, killing at least 20 people and wounding 45. Most of the dead were women and children, including the bride. A family of five was killed on Saturday, and 20 more people were killed on Friday. The Saudis have adopted a US tactic of bombing weddings and funerals to inflict the most damage possible. Meanwhile in Yemen, a top leader of the Houthi rebels who control the country's north has been confirmed killed in a separate air raid. Brian and John speak with Medea Benjamin, a legendary activist and co-founder of Code Pink.

    At least 10 people were killed during demonstrations in Nicaragua this weekend over the issue of pension reforms, amidst criticisms of the country's economy raised by the International Monetary Fund. Is a progressive government like Nicaragua's bending to IMF pressure? Nils McCune, a member of La Via Campesina, the international peasants' movement, speaking on his own behalf, rather than for the entire organization, joins the show.

    Monday's regular segment "Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers" looks at the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Today focuses the 50th Anniversary of the Columbia University protest with Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book "Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto."

    CIA Director Michael Pompeo's nomination to be Secretary of State will come to a vote this afternoon in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He will likely not receive a favorable vote. But he still has a path to victory on the floor of the Senate. Ann Wright, a retired United States Army colonel and former US State Department official in Afghanistan, who resigned in protest of the invasion of Iraq and became an anti-war activist, joins the show.

    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Poor People's Campaign was cut short 50 years ago with his assassination, but a new effort aims to carry on this legacy. To assist that campaign, the Institute for Policy Studies has produced a 123-page report on the state of poverty in America to provide facts and data for the movement. Brian and John speak with report's co-editor, Saurav Sarkar, with the Institute for Policy Studies.

    Tags:
    Economy, Trade, ZTE, Donald Trump, China
