13:49 GMT +321 April 2018
    Theater of the Absurd: DNC Sues Russia, WikiLeaks, and Trump Campaign

    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer who is the author of “The Plot to Scapegoat Russia” and Jim Kavanagh, the editor of ThePolemicist.net.

    It's Friday and it's been a big week of news. Just today, the DNC announced they're suing Trump, WikiLeaks, and the entire country of Russia, memos were released from James Comey that depict interactions with Trump, and the inspector general's report on McCabe has been sent to the U.S. Attorney for potential criminal charges.

    In Friday's regular update on elections, the competition to be the next Speaker of the House and Senator from California has been intense, but on one thing Congress seems to mostly agree-war against Syria. Jacqueline Luqman and Abdus Luqman, the co-editors-in-chief of Luqman Nation, join the show.

    All around the world, whistleblowers who expose the misdeeds of the rich and powerful are persecuted, but many countries have also adopted legislation to offer them some form of protection. Brian and Walter speak with Loud & Clear co-host John Kiriakou,who has been in Greece this week to address the Greek parliament and meet senior government officials as that country prepares to pass its first true whistleblower protection law.

    The Department of Health and Human Services is reportedly planning to issue regulations that will further restrict undocumented people's ability to access health care. The hosts have part two of an in-depth look at this latest attack on immigrants and the barriers to healthcare access that already existed. Leo Cuello, an attorney and the director of health policy for the National Health Law Program, joins the show.

    We've all heard about GMOs, or genetically modified foods. But new research has created what's being called GMO.2, or gene-edited food. What is this new creation and is it any safer than GMO.1? Patty Lovera, Food and Water Policy Director at Food & Water Watch, joins Brian and John.

    The US and the UK took the highly unusual step of issued a joint technical alert this week, which says that Russia has hacked millions of personal and home technological devices. Is this true? What's the big picture? Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

    The hosts continue the regular segment of the worst and most misleading headlines. Brian and Nicole Roussell, sitting in for John, speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his blog Left I on the News, which you can find at lefti.blogspot.com.

