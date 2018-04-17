Guilty! The US, UK & France Commit Gross Violation of International Law

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and Walter Smolarek and Nicole Roussell, sitting in for John Kiriakou, are joined by Rick Sterling, an investigative journalist and member of the Syria Solidarity Movement, and Francis Boyle, a professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law.

On Friday night, as Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons investigators were headed to Syria to examine evidence of an alleged chemical attack, the U.S., UK, and France bombed Syria with more than one hundred missiles. The Syrian air defenses shot down much of the barrage, but the damage done was still intense. What will the consequences be of this major escalation in an already dangerous and complex war.

For decades, the U.S. Navy used the Puerto Rican island of Vieques as a testing and dumping ground for highly dangerous weapons and materials. Huge protests and brave acts of civil disobedience alongside a determined battle in the courts led to victory in 2003, and this struggle is remembered as a key part of the broader struggle for freedom for Puerto Rico. Scott Edwards, co-director of the Food & Water Justice project at Food & Water Watch and an attorney who has prosecuted US energy companies for contamination of waterways and worked against factory farms in both North Carolina and the Chesapeake region, joins the show.

Seven people have died and at least 17 are injured inside a South Carolina prison that has been plagued with dire problems. One inmate reported to the Associated Press that the officers did nothing to stop the violence and let bodies "literally stack on top of each other." Brian and Nicole speak with Paul Wright, the founder and Executive Director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News and Criminal Legal News.

Former FBI Director James Comey is releasing a book tomorrow, though excerpts have leaked out and are enraging Trump as Comey embarks on a media blitz. What comes next in the battle between the former FBI Director and the sitting president? Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer who is the author of the soon to be released book "The Plot to Attack Iran," joins the show.

Monday's regular segment "Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers" looks at the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Today focuses on a recent report on discriminatory racial discipline disparities and the teacher strikes across the nation with Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book "Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto."

According to reports released this afternoon, contrary to expectations, the announcement about planned sanctions against Russia will be postponed at least temporarily. Nikki Haley, US ambassador to the United Nations, had promised that new sanctions would be announced today. Earlier this afternoon the hosts spoke with Professor Steve Keen and Dmitri Babich about what a new sanctions regime against Russia might look like, what its' impacts might be on the Russian economy and how it could impact global trade. Dmitry Babich, journalist and commentator with Sputnik International, and Steve Keen, the author of "Debunking Economics" and the world's first crowdfunded economist, whose work is at patreon.com/ProfSteveKeen, join the show.

The Justice Department Inspector General issued a report that paints former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as having released information to the press against FBI practices and having lied to and misled investigators about the Clinton email scandal. Brian and Walter speak with Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist.

