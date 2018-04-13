Register
    Opposition to Trump’s War Grows — Pentagon Having Second Thoughts?

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    0 0 0

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Professor Alfred de Zayas, a retired high-ranking UN official and the UN Independent Expert on the Promotion of a Democratic and Equitable International Order. He has been a leading voice against indefinite detention, torture, and nuclear pollution.

    Officials from organizations ranging from the Pentagon to the United Nations to the British Parliament have backtracked on earlier statements that the Syrian government was responsible for a recent chemical attack on civilians. The hosts look at the evidence-or lack of evidence-and what it means for a possible military strike on Syria.

    To address the urgent need to stop a war on Syria, Cindy Sheehan, an anti-war activist and journalist whose son Casey was killed during the Iraq War, and Gerry Condon, the president of Veterans for Peace, a Vietnam-era veteran, and a war resister who spent six years in Sweden and Canada after refusing orders in Vietnam, join the show.

    Confirmation hearings for CIA Director Mike Pompeo to become Secretary of State began today on Capitol Hill. The right-wing hardliner is attempting to soften the public perception of his record as the hearings go forward. Brian and John speak with Medea Benjamin, the co-founder of Codepink and author of the book "Kingdom of the Unjust: Behind the U.S.-Saudi Connection."

    Although he's presented himself as a leader of the anti-Trump resistance, California Governor Jerry Brown has announced that he's going along with the Trump administration's border militarization and will be deploying 400 members of the state's national guard. Juan José Gutiérrez, the executive director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition, joins the show.

    The first half of our weekly series Criminal Injustice, which is about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country, focuses on the police shooting in Portland of a mentally ill man who was stabbing himself with a knife in a homeless shelter. Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, and Paul Wright, the founder and Executive Director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News, join Brian and John.

    The second half of today's Criminal Injustice addresses new information about prison phone call exploitation. Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, and Paul Wright, the founder and Executive Director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News, join the show.

    Republican former House Speaker John Boehner has a new job. He's a lobbyist for the marijuana industry. Brian and John speak with Kevin Zeese, the co-coordinator of Popular Resistance, you can check out their work at popularresistance.org.

