Register
12:35 GMT +310 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Loud & Clear

    Bombs Away: Trump Prepares for War Against Syria as Democrats Applaud

    Loud & Clear
    Get short URL
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    0 0 0

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Rick Sterling, an investigative journalist and member of the Syria Solidarity Movement, and Jana Nakhal, an independent researcher and a member of the central committee of the Lebanese Communist Party.

    President Trump over the weekend threatened to make Syria "pay a big price" in response to a chemical weapons attack outside Damascus that killed at least 70 people, most of them women and children. Russian President Vladimir Putin countered that any attack on Syria would be considered an attack on Russia. French President Macron said that his country would "do its duty" in Syria and said it would go to the United Nations Security Council today. Meanwhile, Israeli jets attacked an airbase outside Palmyra, killing 14 Syrian troops.

    About 10 billion land animals are raised for food in the United States every year. Many of those animals are raised on factory farms. That industrial method of farming produces vast amounts of pollution. It includes 37 percent of methane emissions, which is more than 20 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. Manure, along with its heavy metals and toxic chemicals, leeches into the soil. And waste lagoons not only contaminate our drinking water, they deplete it as well. Scott Edwards, co-director of the Food & Water Justice project at Food & Water Watch, joins the show.

    The Department of Homeland Security is creating a database to monitor journalists, bloggers, and what it calls "media influencers." The database would track 290,000 news sources (both foreign and domestic), writing, and speaking in 100 languages. Media observers see the database as nothing less than a frontal attack on freedom of the press. Brian and John speak with Tim Karr, senior director of strategy and communications at Free Press.

    Monday's regular segment "Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers" looks at the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Today focuses on a recent report on discriminatory racial discipline disparities and the teacher strikes across the nation with Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book "Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto."

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was reelected yesterday on a strongly anti-immigrant platform. His party is projected to win 133 of the 199 seats in parliament. This will be Orban's fourth term. During that time, he was transformed his Fidesz Party from a liberal party to a right-wing populist party. Sputnik News analyst Walter Smolarek joins Brian and John.

    French rail workers continue intermittent strikes that are expected to last three months. These strikes are a major challenge to President Emmanuel Macron's pro-business plans to reshape the French economy. Alex Gordon, former president of the National Union of Rail, Maritime, & Transport Workers, joins the show.

    The hosts continue the regular segment of the worst and most misleading headlines. Brian and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his blog Left I on the News, which you can find at lefti.blogspot.com, and Nicole Roussell, a producer of this show.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    ghouta, bombing, chemical weapons, Donald Trump, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Syrian Teenagers Practice Parkour in Aleppo
    Syrian Teenagers Practice Parkour in Liberated Aleppo
    Cartoon
    Better Sorry?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse