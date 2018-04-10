Bombs Away: Trump Prepares for War Against Syria as Democrats Applaud

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Rick Sterling, an investigative journalist and member of the Syria Solidarity Movement, and Jana Nakhal, an independent researcher and a member of the central committee of the Lebanese Communist Party.

President Trump over the weekend threatened to make Syria "pay a big price" in response to a chemical weapons attack outside Damascus that killed at least 70 people, most of them women and children. Russian President Vladimir Putin countered that any attack on Syria would be considered an attack on Russia. French President Macron said that his country would "do its duty" in Syria and said it would go to the United Nations Security Council today. Meanwhile, Israeli jets attacked an airbase outside Palmyra, killing 14 Syrian troops.

About 10 billion land animals are raised for food in the United States every year. Many of those animals are raised on factory farms. That industrial method of farming produces vast amounts of pollution. It includes 37 percent of methane emissions, which is more than 20 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. Manure, along with its heavy metals and toxic chemicals, leeches into the soil. And waste lagoons not only contaminate our drinking water, they deplete it as well. Scott Edwards, co-director of the Food & Water Justice project at Food & Water Watch, joins the show.

The Department of Homeland Security is creating a database to monitor journalists, bloggers, and what it calls "media influencers." The database would track 290,000 news sources (both foreign and domestic), writing, and speaking in 100 languages. Media observers see the database as nothing less than a frontal attack on freedom of the press. Brian and John speak with Tim Karr, senior director of strategy and communications at Free Press.

Monday's regular segment "Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers" looks at the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Today focuses on a recent report on discriminatory racial discipline disparities and the teacher strikes across the nation with Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book "Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was reelected yesterday on a strongly anti-immigrant platform. His party is projected to win 133 of the 199 seats in parliament. This will be Orban's fourth term. During that time, he was transformed his Fidesz Party from a liberal party to a right-wing populist party. Sputnik News analyst Walter Smolarek joins Brian and John.

French rail workers continue intermittent strikes that are expected to last three months. These strikes are a major challenge to President Emmanuel Macron's pro-business plans to reshape the French economy. Alex Gordon, former president of the National Union of Rail, Maritime, & Transport Workers, joins the show.

The hosts continue the regular segment of the worst and most misleading headlines. Brian and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his blog Left I on the News, which you can find at lefti.blogspot.com, and Nicole Roussell, a producer of this show.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com