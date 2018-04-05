Register
11:56 GMT +305 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Loud & Clear

    War Against Black America Continues 50 Years After Killing of Dr. King

    Loud & Clear
    Get short URL
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    0 0 0

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Dr. Jared Ball, a professor of communication studies at Morgan State University, the author of “I MiX What I Like: A MiXtape Manifesto,” and you can find his writings at www.IMixWhatILike.org.

    Today is the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. We'll take a look at Dr. King's legacy, his fight for peace, for the poor, for education, and for economic integration for all. And what if Dr. King had lived? What would America look like today?

    Wednesday is the regular segment looking at nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Today is focused on the potential shutdown of several reactors in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, joins the show.

    President Trump said repeatedly this week that he wanted to pull US troops out of Syria, only to have the Pentagon push back and the White House release a vague statement declaring their intent to withdraw at an undefined time. Meanwhile, the leaders of Russia, Turkey, and Iran are meeting in Ankara to talk about the future of Syria. Brian and John speak with Ambassador Peter Ford, the former British Ambassador to Syria.

    China today announced an additional $50 billion in tariffs on US goods, in response to President Trump's decision to impose an additional $50 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods two days ago. The tit-for-tat initiated by Trump two weeks ago caused the stock market to drop 480 points at the open today. Steve Keen, the author of "Debunking Economics" and the world's first crowdfunded economist whose work is at patreon.com/ProfSteveKeen, and Pete Dolack, an activist and writer with Trade Justice New York Metro, who focuses on human rights, social justice, and environmental and trade issues, and the author of "It's Not Over, Learning from the Socialist Experiment," join the show.

    Brazilian General Luis Gonzaga Schroeder Lessa told reporters today that if the Federal Superior Tribunal, the Supreme Court, did not give the green light to the imprisonment of former President Ignacio Lula da Silva, the only alternative would be military intervention. This is the clearest and most public threat of a military coup in Brazil in decades. As of 3:00 this afternoon, the Brazilian Supreme Court is in session and deliberating on the matter. Arnold August, a lecturer, journalist, and author of the book "Cuba and the US in the Age of Trump," joins Brian and John.

    Key provisions of the Clean Water Act are now under the control of one person at the Environmental Protection Agency--Administrator Scott Pruitt, according to a leaked memo. In the new memo, Pruitt says that he, and he alone, will make all final decisions over the protection of streams, rivers, ponds, and wetlands. Scott Edwards, co-director of the Food & Water Justice project at Food & Water Watch and an attorney who has prosecuted US energy companies for contamination of waterways and worked against factory farms in both North Carolina and the Chesapeake region, joins the show.

    The White House said Tuesday that President Trump will order the National Guard to the border with Mexico to confront what he calls a growing threat from immigrants, drugs, and crime. Trump also will ask Congress for new legislation to block immigrants and asylum seekers. Brian and John speak with Isabel Garcia, co-founder of Coalición de Derechos Humanos.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    black liberation, Assassination, Civil Rights, FBI, Martin Luther King Jr
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse