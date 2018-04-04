King Family Lawyer: FBI and Hoover Killed MLK Jr. "Without a Doubt"

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by William Pepper, an attorney who has worked for years to prove the role of the government in the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He and Dr. King allied around the anti-war movement and he continued to represent the King family after Dr. King’s death.

Tomorrow, April 4, marks the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. Recent polls show that a majority of Americans do not believe that his vision of a just society has been realized. Many Americans-including the King family-also question the official story about who was responsible for the assassination.

Tuesday's weekly series continues, looking at the top economic issues of the day, focusing on Trump's criticism of Amazon. Financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey joins the show.

Thousands of teachers across Kentucky and Oklahoma have entered the second day of their strikes for better pay, benefits, and working conditions in a movement that has spread rapidly since West Virginia teachers successfully struck earlier this year. Brian and John speak with Derek Ford, an assistant professor of education studies at DePauw University and a community organizer whose latest book is "Education and the Production of Space."

A report published over the weekend by sports news website Deadspin showed dozens of television news anchors from local stations around the country owned by the conservative Sinclair Broadcasting Group reciting the exact same script warning against what they called "biased and false news." The episode reveals the power of a company long criticized for pushing its conservative agenda into homes across the country. Tim Karr, the senior director of strategy and communications at Free Press, joins the show.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Ankara today to launch Turkey's first nuclear power plant with Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to discuss Syria, energy, and defense issues. The Russian state nuclear energy agency will build the $20 billion nuclear power facility. The Russian state news agency also noted that Russia will expedite the delivery of the Russian S-400 air defense system to Turkey. Mark Sleboda, an international affairs and security analyst, joins Brian and John.

Prosecutors in the Russia probe revealed last night that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein authorized them in August of last year to investigate allegations that President Trump's campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was colluding with Russian government officials to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. The revelation comes amid a lawsuit filed by Manafort, which challenges the Special Counsel's investigative authority and the indictments already issued. Jim Kavanagh, the editor of ThePolemicist.net who recently published "The Warm War: Russiamania at the Boiling Point" at Counterpunch, and Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer who is the author of the soon to be released book "The Plot to Attack Iran," joins the show.

Yesterday, China announced an additional $3 billion in tariffs on US goods, and the stock market took a huge hit. The big spike in stock market volatility indicates that a full-fledged trade war between the US and China may be getting under way. The US is now expected to announce further tariffs on $50 to $60 billion in Chinese imports, to which the Chinese have already promised a response in the "same proportion." Brian and John continue their conversation from yesterday with Jude Woodward, the London mayor Ken Livingstone's advisor on culture and creative industries and the author of the new book "The US vs China: Asia's new Cold War?"

