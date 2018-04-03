Register
    Police Drive Car Into Sacramento Protesters: Actions Spread Nationwide

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Jamier Sale, an activist with the ANSWER Coalition who has been organizing protests demanding justice for Stephon Clark; Gloria La Riva, the Peace and Freedom Party’s 2018 California gubernatorial candidate; and Aislinn Borsini, an organizer with Black Lives Matter Chicago.

    An independent inquest has found that Stephon Clark, the African-American man killed by police in Sacramento last week, was shot eight times. Six of those shots were from behind. Protests in Sacramento have grown steadily since Clark was killed, and sympathetic protests have taken place all over the country.

    Israeli soldiers killed 17 Palestinians and wounded at least 1400 more on Friday during Land Day demonstrations in Gaza. Twenty Palestinians remain in critical condition. No Israelis were killed or wounded. Why would these protesters put their lives on the line? And why would the Israelis kill them? Longtime peace activist and Code Pink member Tighe Barry and Daoud Kuttab, an award-winning Palestinian journalist whose latest book is "Sesame Street Palestine: The Ups and Downs of Producing a Children's Program," join the show.

    Monday's regular segment "Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers" looks at the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Today focuses on the teacher strikes across the nation with Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book "Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto."

    President Trump killed any hope for a DACA deal just minutes before entering church on Easter Sunday, when he tweeted about an imaginary caravan of illegal immigrants making its way to the United States, that the U.S. does not have any border laws because liberals in Congress prevented them from being passed, and that he would kill NAFTA if Mexico doesn't do more to close the border. All of Trump's claims in these tweets are demonstrably false. Carolyn Gomez, a labor organizer and community activist, joins the show.

    China announced an additional $3 billion in tariffs on US goods, including pork, fruits, and seamless steel pipes, in the wake of President Trump's initiation of a trade war with that country. The new Chinese tariffs will hit farmers in many states that Trump won in the 2016 election. Jude Woodward, London mayor Ken Livingstone's advisor on culture and creative industries and the author of the new book "The US vs China: Asia's new Cold War?" and Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek join Brian and John.

    Winnie Mandela, the former wife of South African President and anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela, has died at 81. Winnie Mandela fought apartheid with her husband for decades, but the two grew apart during his incarceration and divorced soon after his release from prison. The hosts discuss her important legacy. Mwiza Munthali, the host of the Pacifica Radio show "Africa Now!" and formerly with the advocacy group TransAfrica Forum, joins the show.

    President Trump said today that he would freeze $200 million earmarked for Syrian recovery and development, just days after saying he wanted to pull out of Syria as soon as possible. The freeze and the president's comments contradict both State Department and Defense Department policies. Brian and John speak with Massoud Shadjareh, founder of the Islamic Human Rights Commission.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    sacramento, Stephon Clark, police brutality, protest, racism
