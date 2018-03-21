Register
12:45 GMT +321 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Loud & Clear

    Saudi Crown Prince Starts US Shopping Spree for War and Dictatorship

    Loud & Clear
    Get short URL
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    0 0 0

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Medea Benjamin, the co-founder of Code Pink and author of the book “Kingdom of the Unjust: Behind the U. S.-Saudi Connection” and Catherine Shakdam, a political commentator and the author of “A Tale Of Grand Resistance: Yemen, The Wahhabi And The House Of Saud.”

    Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman arrived in Washington yesterday just in time for a vote in the US Senate that would demand an end to US support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen. Senate Resolution 54 would call on the President to cut off intelligence, materiel, and mid-air refueling for Saudi jets, just as the Crown Prince begins a two-week trip across the country. America's corporate, political and military elites are rolling out the red carpet for the young leader of the saudi monarchy.

    Tuesday's weekly series continues, looking at the top economic issues of the day, including the Senate's passage of legislation rolling back bank regulations. Financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey joins the show.

    Facebook is the target of criticism for allowing the British data firm Cambridge Analytica to acquire 50 million user profiles in the US to help the Trump campaign. But how is this any different from the 2008 and 2012 Obama campaigns using the same data to target voters? Brian and John speak with Dr. Robert Epstein, the Senior Research Psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology.

    Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant signed into law yesterday a bill that would outlaw all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. It is the earliest abortion ban in the country, and there are no exceptions in the law for rape or incest. Pro-choice advocates already have filed a lawsuit to block its implementation, and early this afternoon, a federal judge issued a temporary stay. Shannon Brewer, director of Jackson Women's Health Organization, Mississippi's last women's health clinic that still offers abortion health services, joins the show.

    Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was arrested today in connection with a growing scandal in which he is accused of having taken campaign money from former Libyan leader Muammar al-Qadhafi. Sarkozy is alleged to have secretly accepted €50 million, more than double the legal limit of €21 million. Gilbert Mercier, Editor in Chief of News Junkie Post and the author of "The Orwellian Empire," joins Brian and John.

    In a speech in New Hampshire yesterday, President Trump said that he would seek legislation to allow the federal government to execute drug dealers. The speech was immediately condemned by treatment advocates and law enforcement officials alike, as the real problem causing the opioid epidemic is pharmaceutical companies. Dr. Margaret Flowers, a medical doctor and the co-coordinator of Popular Resistance, at PopularResistance.org, joins the show.

    A bomb exploded this morning in a FedEx facility near Austin, Texas, in what appears to be the work of a serial bomber. It's the fifth device to detonate, while the four previous bombs killed two and wounded four. The FBI has ordered the deployment of 350 agents to Austin to aid in the investigation. Brian and John speak with Brian Griffiths, the host of People's Republic on KOOP radio in Austin, Texas.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    humanitarian crisis, Donald Trump, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    The Stunning Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    Comey to a Theater Near You?
    Comey to a Theater Near You?
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse