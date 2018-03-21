Saudi Crown Prince Starts US Shopping Spree for War and Dictatorship

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Medea Benjamin, the co-founder of Code Pink and author of the book “Kingdom of the Unjust: Behind the U. S.-Saudi Connection” and Catherine Shakdam, a political commentator and the author of “A Tale Of Grand Resistance: Yemen, The Wahhabi And The House Of Saud.”

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman arrived in Washington yesterday just in time for a vote in the US Senate that would demand an end to US support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen. Senate Resolution 54 would call on the President to cut off intelligence, materiel, and mid-air refueling for Saudi jets, just as the Crown Prince begins a two-week trip across the country. America's corporate, political and military elites are rolling out the red carpet for the young leader of the saudi monarchy.

Tuesday's weekly series continues, looking at the top economic issues of the day, including the Senate's passage of legislation rolling back bank regulations. Financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey joins the show.

Facebook is the target of criticism for allowing the British data firm Cambridge Analytica to acquire 50 million user profiles in the US to help the Trump campaign. But how is this any different from the 2008 and 2012 Obama campaigns using the same data to target voters? Brian and John speak with Dr. Robert Epstein, the Senior Research Psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology.

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant signed into law yesterday a bill that would outlaw all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. It is the earliest abortion ban in the country, and there are no exceptions in the law for rape or incest. Pro-choice advocates already have filed a lawsuit to block its implementation, and early this afternoon, a federal judge issued a temporary stay. Shannon Brewer, director of Jackson Women's Health Organization, Mississippi's last women's health clinic that still offers abortion health services, joins the show.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was arrested today in connection with a growing scandal in which he is accused of having taken campaign money from former Libyan leader Muammar al-Qadhafi. Sarkozy is alleged to have secretly accepted €50 million, more than double the legal limit of €21 million. Gilbert Mercier, Editor in Chief of News Junkie Post and the author of "The Orwellian Empire," joins Brian and John.

In a speech in New Hampshire yesterday, President Trump said that he would seek legislation to allow the federal government to execute drug dealers. The speech was immediately condemned by treatment advocates and law enforcement officials alike, as the real problem causing the opioid epidemic is pharmaceutical companies. Dr. Margaret Flowers, a medical doctor and the co-coordinator of Popular Resistance, at PopularResistance.org, joins the show.

A bomb exploded this morning in a FedEx facility near Austin, Texas, in what appears to be the work of a serial bomber. It's the fifth device to detonate, while the four previous bombs killed two and wounded four. The FBI has ordered the deployment of 350 agents to Austin to aid in the investigation. Brian and John speak with Brian Griffiths, the host of People's Republic on KOOP radio in Austin, Texas.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com