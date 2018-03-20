Political Civil War Inside Washington Establishment Reaches Fever Pitch

Register
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Joe Lauria, a journalist, political commentator, and author of the book "How I Lost, By Hillary Clinton," and Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer who is the author of the soon to be released book “The Plot to Attack Iran.”

    The so-called Russiagate investigation has entered into a new and possibly decisive stage. Former Obama Administration CIA Director John Brennan baited Trump on Twitter, saying that Trump will be cast into the dustbin of history. There are strong indications that Trump and his allies in Congress are moving forward to create a 2nd special counsel investigation-this one to investigate the FBI and other intelligence agencies for allegedly setting up Trump to bring down his administration. What comes next?

    Syrian Kurdish forces withdrew from the area around Afrin overnight in northwestern Syria, as Turkish forces and Turkish-backed rebels moved in to occupy it. The Kurds said they would transition to guerrilla warfare and would fight until the Turks are gone. Former UK Ambassador to Syria Peter Ford and Kani Xulam, the founder of the American-Kurdish Information Network, join the show.

    Negotiators from the United Kingdom and the European Union agreed this morning that the UK would leave the EU on March 29, 2019, with a grace period for tying up loose ends until December 31, 2019. All negotiations will be completed by this fall to allow national parliaments time to ratify the agreement. Brian and John speak with Alex Gordon, former president of National Union of Rail, Maritime, & Transport Workers.

    Today is the first day of a new segment looking at the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Bill Ayers, an activist, educator, and the author of the book "Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto," joins the show.

    Today is the 15th anniversary of the start of the Iraq war when US troops invaded Iraq under false pretenses. Fifteen years later, what really happened? What has the result been of this ongoing war? Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek joins Brian and John.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin won reelection yesterday with some 76 percent of the vote. The reaction in the West was muted, other than scattered media reports of ballot stuffing. Dmitri Babich, a journalist, and commentator with Sputnik International joins the show.

    Massive student walkouts swept the country last week, as hundreds of thousands of young people protested gun violence and government inaction. Will their action in the streets be felt in the electoral arena as well? Brian and John speak with Jacqueline Luqman, co-editor-in-Chief of Luqman Nation.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

