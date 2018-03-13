Register
    Trump Speech: 'Execute Drug Dealers,' 'Olympics Successful' due to Him

    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Anoa Changa, director of political advocacy and a managing editor of Progressive Army and host of the show The Way With Anoa, and Nicole Roussell, producer of Loud & Clear.

    President Trump gave one of his signature, over-the-top speeches in Pennsylvania last weekend. Instead of touting the accomplishments of the congressional nominee he was supposedly campaigning for, or talking about bringing jobs to the economically strapped region, he advocated executing drug dealers and promoted myths about himself.

    Today marks the seventh anniversary of the start of the civil war in Syria. More than 465,000 Syrians have been killed-let that sink in for a minute-more than a million have been injured, and more than 12 million-half of the country's population have been displaced. Jana Nakhal, an independent researcher and member of the central committee of Lebanese Communist Party, and Massoud Shadjareh, the founder of the Islamic Human Rights Commission, join the show.

    Donald Trump will get his military parade, although it won't include tanks because they would wreck Washington DC's roads. Still, experts say the cost of the parade could feed every homeless veteran in America. Brian and John speak with Ajamu Baraka, a longtime human rights activist, organizer, and political activist, and the 2016 Green Party nominee for Vice President of the United States.

    Immigration and Customs Enforcement has detained a prominent immigrant and reproductive rights activist, Alejandra Pablos. She is not undocumented but is a legal permanent resident. She had a DUI arrest nearly a decade ago, and advocates say her detention is a result of her activism, and especially for a recent protest, she led against the Department of Homeland Security. Margie del Castillo, director of field and advocacy for the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health, joins the show.

    China's legislature approved the proposal to remove term limits on the country's presidency yesterday, setting the stage for President Xi Jinping to continue in office after his current five-year term ends in 2023. David Ewing, the chair of the San Francisco chapter of the US-China People's Friendship Association, joins Brian and John.

    Colombia voted in legislative elections Sunday as the country's peace process struggles to stay alive amid a wave of paramilitary violence. Yesterday's election comes ahead of the presidential polls in May and June. Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer helping to lead a delegation to Colombia ahead of the presidential election whose new book "The Plot to Attack Iran" will be released soon, joins the show.

    The hosts present an analysis of the Pennsylvania special election coming up this week. Brian and John speak with Jacqueline Luqman, co-editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation.

