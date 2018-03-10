War or Peace? Trump Accepts DPRK's Invitation to Meet…Maybe?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Hyun Lee, a writer for ZoomInKorea.org; author and professor Dr. Tim Beal; Gregory Elich, a member of the Solidarity Committee for Democracy and Peace in Korea; and Dr. Christine Hong, Associate Professor at UC Santa Cruz and a member of the Korea Policy Institute.

Trump yesterday agreed to talks with Democratic People's Republic of Korea leader Kim Jong-Un. This comes quickly after DPRK announced early this week that they're willing to freeze their nuclear program for talks with the US.

Fighting in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta continues, as government forces make major advances. Ambassador Peter Ford, the former UK Ambassador to Syria, joins the show.

The most restrictive anti-choice law in the country was passed by the Mississippi state legislature last night, prohibiting abortions in most cases after 15 weeks of pregnancy. A legal battle over the law appears inevitable, and could call into question Roe v. Wade itself. Brian and John speak with Katherine Klein, Equality for All Advocacy Coordinator at the ACLU of Mississippi.

Today continues the weekly series looking at the most pressing political topics of the day, including electoral politics, the political parties, and the most important issues at play in the coming midterm election. Jacqueline Luqman, co-editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation, joins the show.

The FARC former guerrillas have withdrawn from the Colombian presidential election today, after being targeted by a wave of paramilitary violence and its candidate, Rodrigo Londono suffered a heart attack. Meanwhile, in what could be a major shake up in Colombian politics, progressive candidate Gustavo Petro is leading in the polls. Mario Murillo, professor of Communications and Latin American studies at Hofstra University who has covered Colombia for over 25 years, joins Brian and John.

Another Friday, another week of the worst and most misleading headlines. Brian and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his blog Left I on the News, which you can find at lefti.blogspot.com.

