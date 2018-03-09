Trump Declares Sweeping Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum: Trade War Next?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Richard Wolff, a professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst, founder of the organization Democracy at Work, and author whose latest book is “Capitalism's Crisis Deepens: Essays on the Global Economic Meltdown.”

Today is the big day for the Trump administration's highly controversial new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The decision went down to the wire as speculation mounted throughout the day that certain elements of the tariffs could be softened and U.S. allies exempted.

"Criminal Injustice" continues today, about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, and Paul Wright, the founder and Executive Director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News (PLN), join the show.

The police chief of Asheville, North Carolina is offering to resign "if people want her to" in the aftermath of a leaked video showing one of her former police officers beating a Black man who had been stopped for jaywalking. Brian and John speak with Michelle Gross, the president of Communities United Against Police Brutality.

The Israeli Knesset has passed a law authorizing the Interior Minister to strip residency rights of any Palestinian in Jerusalem for what the law says is a "breach of loyalty." Residency also will be revoked for any Palestinian who commits a crime, in the view of the Interior Ministry. Journalist and filmmaker Dan Cohen joins the show.

A group of Hungarian researchers has discovered, in a tranche of NSA documents stolen by the group Shadow Brokers, a set of tools showing that NSA was tracking as many as 45 different nation-state and independent hacking operations. NSA team was created in 2007 after Chinese hackers allegedly stole designs for the military's Joint Strike Fighter jet. Bill Binney, a former NSA technical director who became a legendary national security whistleblower, joins Brian and John.

Today is the 109th anniversary of International Women's Day, held to celebrate the social, cultural, economic, and political accomplishments of women around the world and the ongoing fight for equality. Prof. Hannah Dickinson, an professor at Hobart and William Smith and an organizer with the Geneva Women's Assembly who is involved in today's International Women's Day strike activities, joins the show.

Mexican presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has opened up a 14-point lead over two conservative challengers in recent polls, as those other candidates face accusations of corruption. The polls also indicate that Mexicans are fed up with establishment politics and with Donald Trump. Brian and John speak with Dr. John Ackerman, professor of Constitutional Law at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), researcher at the Legal Research Institute of UNAM, and editorial director of the Mexican Law Review, and Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek.

