Register
11:43 GMT +307 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Loud & Clear

    Turning Point? North-South Talks Open Door to Ending Korean War

    Loud & Clear
    Get short URL
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    0 0 0

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Simone Chun, a fellow at the Korea Policy Institute and a member of the Korean Peace Network, and Tim Shorrock, a Washington-based investigative journalist who grew up in Japan and South Korea and who wrote “Spies for Hire: The Secret World of Outsourced Intelligence.”

    In a bold move that has taken Washington by surprise, North Korea said today that it was willing to discuss scrapping its nuclear program if the United States was willing to discuss security guarantees.

    The hosts continue the weekly series looking at the economic issues of the day, including Trump's tariffs and the potential trade war they could instigate. Brian and John speak with financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey.

    The West Virginia state senate today agreed to give striking teachers-and all other state employees-the five percent raise they had sought, a move that will likely end the walkout, which began on February 22. Travis Boothe, an organizer with the Morgantown Tenants Union, and Frank Lara, a member of the executive board of the United Educators of San Francisco, join the show.

    No doubt you know about the infamous Steele Dossier, written by former British spy Christopher Steele. Well, it turns out there was a second Steele Dossier. And it concludes that it was the Russians who blocked Mitt Romney from becoming Secretary of State. Meanwhile, the death in London of a Russian ex-spy who worked as a double agent for the UK government has prompted allegations of an assassination attempt. Alexander Mercouris, the editor in chief of The Duran, joins the show.

    The last four high schools in the working-class Chicago neighborhood of Englewood closed recently as Mayor Rahm Emanuel's appointed school board responded to gentrification trends. But now, the poor and people of color will have to be bused out of their neighborhoods to get an education. Kofi Ademola, an organizer with the Black Lives Matter movement, joins Brian and John.

    It's the dirty little secret of Big Pharma. The American taxpayer is funding Big Pharma's research and development, primarily through the National Institutes of Health. So where do all those pharmaceutical profits go? Straight into the pockets of corporate leaders and investors. There's a new study out by the Center for Integration of Science and Industry (CISI) that we'll dive into today. Bryn Gay, the Hepatitis C Virus Project Co-Director at Treatment Action Group who has previous policy and advocacy experience with the United Nations, Doctors of the World and The North-South Institute, joins the show.

    Thad Cochran, the Republican senior senator from Mississippi, announced yesterday that he is resigning effective April 1 due to ill health. Both of that state's senate seats will now be up for grabs in November and will pit the establishment right wing against the alt-right. Brian and John speak with Jim Jatras, a political analyst, a former US diplomat, and a former senior foreign policy advisor to the US Senate Republican leadership.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Nuclear, summit, negotiations, Donald Trump, Koreas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    A Seat at the Table
    A Seat at the Table
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok