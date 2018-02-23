Register
    Loud & Clear

    Marco Rubio and the NRA Skewered by Angry Survivors of Massacre

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    0 0 0

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Anoa Changa, the director of political advocacy and a managing editor of Progressive Army and host of the show The Way With Anoa, and Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist.

    Pro-gun control protests that began in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida after the mass shooting there have begun to spread to other parts of the country, and politicians are beginning to notice. Florida Senator Marco Rubio found himself scrambling to respond to voters who say he has been consistently weak on gun control. Even President Trump conceded yesterday that he would support several gun control measures, albeit minor ones.

    Today, the weekly series "Criminal Injustice" continues, where the hosts discuss the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, and Paul Wright, the founder and Executive Director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News, join the show.

    The food charity Oxfam is reeling after reports that some of its senior staff members in Haiti trafficked prostitutes, including underage girls. The allegations are not new. Oxfam had earlier been accused of similar behavior in Chad, South Sudan, and Liberia. And just this afternoon, the Haitian government suspended all Oxfam activities in the country. Brian and John speak with Kim Ives, an editor of the newspaper Haiti Liberte.

    With the 2018 Winter Olympics ending on Sunday, North and South Korea are looking at what could be a breakthrough in their relations. But will pressure from the Trump Administration end any chance of peace talks? Dr. Emanuel Pastereich, director of The Asia Institute in Seoul, Korea, joins the show.

    Manufacturing giant 3M agreed yesterday to pay the state of Minnesota $850 million for water quality programs after it was found to have illegally dumped dangerous chemicals in Twin Cities waterways. Those chemicals made their way into the groundwater. Deanna White, the State Director for Clean Water Action, and Sean Gosiewski, the executive director of Alliance for Sustainability, join Brian and John.

    An Idaho lawmaker has introduced a new bill that would allow health insurance carriers to offer non-Obamacare-approved plans, while also imposing new requirements for Medicaid recipients. If passed, many health insurance plans in Idaho would not meet the bare minimum requirements set by Obamacare, plans that some have called "junk insurance." Leo Cuello, an attorney and the director of health policy for the National Health Law Program, joins the show.

    Senator Mike Enzi, a conservative Republican from Wyoming and the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, has sent a letter to the Pentagon saying that if the Defense Department can't manage its own accounting, then perhaps Congress may have to withhold that huge budget increase it just passed. Brian and John speak with Dr. Lawrence Korb, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress and a senior adviser to the Center for Defense Information, formerly Assistant Secretary of Defense during the Reagan Administration.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    News

