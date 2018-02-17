Register
    A Historic Day: 15th Anniversary of Largest Anti-War Mobilization Ever

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Mike Prysner, a veteran of the Iraq War who became a leading anti-war activist, and Cindy Sheehan, an anti-war activist and journalist whose son Casey was killed during the Iraq War.

    In our first hour, fifteen years ago yesterday, more than 10 million people around the world participated in mass demonstrations in opposition to the US decision to attack Iraq. It was the largest mass one day mass anti-war mobilization in history. All these years later, the US military is still in Iraq and Afghanistan, and it has armed troops in countless other countries around the world. The hosts take a look at militarism and war and the global forces that are trying to changing course.

    Then, we continue our weekly series "Criminal Injustice," where we talk about the most egregious conduct of courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, and Paul Wright, the founder and Executive Director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News, join the show.

    Special Counsel Robert Mueller issued indictments today against 13 Russian citizens and three entities, and he announced one charge against an American as part of the Russia probe. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said that there is no evidence of Russia influencing the outcome of the 2016 election. And no American was wittingly involved. Brian and John speak with Jim Kavanagh, the editor of ThePolemicist.net and Jim Jatras, a political analyst and former US diplomat.

    The bipartisan immigration bill failed in the Senate yesterday, as did President Trump's unpopular immigration bill, dooming prospects for reform and casting doubt on the future of Dreamers in the country. Angie Kim, community engagement and advocacy coordinator at the National Korean American Service & Education Consortium, and Matt Adams, the legal director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, joins the show.

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrived in Turkey today in an attempt to repair relations between the two NATO allies. Those relations have frayed over allegations that the US supported a coup against Turkish president Erdogan last year, as well as Turkish demands that the US end support of Kurds in Turkey. Shabbir Razvi, he is an economist and political analyst, joins Brian and John.

    Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai is being investigated by the FCC Inspector General over allegations that he improperly scrapped regulations to benefit conservative Sinclair Broadcasting in its purchase of rival Tribune Media. Tim Karr, the senior director of strategy at Free Press, joins the show.

    John and Brian look at the worst and most misleading headlines of the week with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose writings can be found Left Eye on the News.

    anti-war, Protest, anniversary, George Bush, Iraq
