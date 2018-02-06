Register
    Dr. Strangelove Returns: Analyzing the New US Nuclear Policy

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    0 0 0

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Greg Mello, the executive director of the Los Alamos Study Group, and Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear.

    The Trump Administration announced its Nuclear Posture Review, which calls for a major upgrade in the US nuclear arsenal, including more new nuclear weapons, and smaller tactical nukes that would be used on the battlefield. The policy is a violation of longstanding international agreements and could lead to a new arms race.

    Days after the release of the so called Nunes memo the Democrats are insisting on the release of their memo, which might be considered a minority rebuttal, but it's time to take a look at the big picture. What does this whole incident say about the FBI, its power, its capacity for abuse and misconduct, and the history of an organization that has played such a decisive role in American politics over many, many decades. Brian and John speak with Dave Lindorff, an investigative reporter, a columnist for CounterPunch, and a contributor to Businessweek, The Nation, Extra! and Salon.com; and by David Cobb, campaign manager of the 2016 Jill Stein/Ajamu Baraka presidential campaign.

    A Russian warplane was shot down over Syria on Saturday, killing the pilot. The surface-to-air missile was fired by al-Qaeda rebels, a dangerous development as the Trump Administration brags that it has defeated Daesh in Syria. Mark Sleboda, he is an international Affairs and Security Analyst, joins the show.

    Today marks the 15th anniversary of the speech by then-Secretary of State Colin Powell to the United Nations Security Council that laid out the US path to war against Iraq. Powell had told the UN definitively that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction. That was not true, and the lie led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink, joins Brian and John.

    This week we'll look at the worst and most misleading headlines. Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose writings can be found at lefti.blogspot.com, joins the show.

    The hosts then talk about the latest news of the day regarding the so-called Nunes Memo, the Democrats' minority memo, and a recently declassified referral from the Senate Judiciary Committee about a criminal accusation against Christopher Steele, the author of the now-infamous Steele Dossier.

    In a setback for leftist former president Rafael Correa, the yes campaign succeeded on all questions in yesterday's referendum in Ecuador pushed by current President Lenin Moreno, who is accused of betraying the "Citizens Revolution" movement that brought him to power. Independent journalist Denis Rogatyuk joins the show.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Weapons, Nuclear Posture Review, Nuclear, arms race, Donald Trump, United States
