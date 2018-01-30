Trump’s Immigration Proposal Would Rip Families Apart

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Heather Benno, the managing attorney at Esperanza Center, and Juan José Gutiérrez, the executive director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition.

The hosts discuss Trump's immigration proposal, which would end family immigration. Is it a poison pill that will get nowhere or will it be adopted, tearing families apart based on geography?

The hosts analyze a new piece that alleges to have uncovered the source behind the McCarthyite PropOrNot website. Joe Lauria, a journalist, political commentator, and author of the book "How I Lost, By Hillary Clinton," and Sputnik News analyst Walter Smolarek join the show.

The House Intelligence Committee is voting on whether or not to release the so-called Nunes Memo, which will likely allege an FBI conspiracy to take down the Trump presidency. Is it based on intelligence or on Republican fantasies? Meanwhile, FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe resigned today, prior to his scheduled March departure. Brian and John speak with Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer, who is the author of "The Plot to Scapegoat Russia."

The Afghan capital of Kabul has been wracked by an unusually high level of violence over the past week, with attacks coming from both the Taliban and Daesh. More than 125 people have been killed. Brian Terrell, a long time peace activist and a co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Nonviolence, joins the show.

Robert Parry, the legendary journalist and founder of Consortium News, has died at 68. He was a longtime reporter for the Associated Press and was a Pulitzer finalist for uncovering the production of a CIA assassination manual for Central American rebels. Ray McGovern, a CIA analyst turned anti-war activist and a close friend of Robert Parry, joins Brian and John.

US authorities today are set to arrest several people implicated in connection with a federal investigation into something called "spoofing," and manipulation of the US futures markets by three European banks. Brad Birkenfeld, a whistleblower who exposed billions of dollars of financial fraud committed by banking giant UBS who writes at lucifersbanker.com, joins the show.

If you thought the war in Yemen couldn't get any more complicated, you are wrong. Separatists allied with the United Arab Emirates are fighting troops allied with Saudi Arabia for control of the southern part of Yemen. Some observers are now predicting the secession of southern Yemen. Brian and John speak with Mustafa Akhwand, the executive director of Shia Rights Watch.

