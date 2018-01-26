Register
    Trump: Nothing to Hide, Offers to Testify Before Mueller's Russia Probe

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author, Jim Kavanagh, the editor of ThePolemicist.net, and Randy Credico an activist, a comedian, and the former director of the William Moses Kunstler Fund for Racial Justice.

    President Trump said last night, perhaps in an unguarded moment, that he was willing to speak under oath with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. The president's attorneys quickly backtracked. Meanwhile, Mueller and his staff met last week with Attorney General Sessions, as the investigation seems to be turning more and more toward obstruction of justice and money laundering. Russia no longer seems to be in the mix.

    Today, Brian and John begin a new weekly segment that called "Criminal Injustice." They will look at some of the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors, and at how justice is so routinely denied to so many Americans. In today's segment, judges in the state of Oklahoma are sending people arrested on minor drug charges to a program called CAAIR-Christian Alcoholics and Addicts in Recovery. But in reality, they're sent to work in dangerous chicken processing plants. Prisons in America are based on slave labor. Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, and Paul Wright, the founder and Executive Director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News (PLN), join the show.

    The World Economic Forum in Davos Switzerland has begun, although controversy is hovering over the meeting in light of President Trump's America First trade policy and his recent comments about poor countries. Brian and John speak with Steve Keen, the author of "Debunking Economics" and the world's first crowdfunded economist.

    The Trump Administration has slashed aid to UNRWA, the United Nations agency that assists Palestinian refugees, a move that experts in the region say will cause "life threatening conditions." Ann Wright, a retired United States Army colonel and former U.S. State Department official in Afghanistan, who resigned in protest of the invasion of Iraq and became an anti-war activist, joins the show.

    It appears that there will be only one candidate for president of Egypt in that country's upcoming elections: military dictator Abd al-Fattah al-Sisi. All other candidates have been systematically thrown out of the race and removed from the ballot. And one former SIS supporter, himself a general, was arrested yesterday. Vijay Prashad, the director of the Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research and Chief Editor of LeftWord Books, joins Brian and John.

    A court in Brazil has upheld the conviction and nine-and-a-half year sentence of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on charges of corruption and bribery, upending that country's presidential race, which Lula leads widely in the polls. Aline Piva, with Brazilian Expats for Democracy, and Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek, join the show.

    The United Nations is hosting in Vienna what it calls "the last hope" for peace in Syria. Representatives of both the Syrian government and the opposition will attend today. Brian and John speak with Shabbir Razvi, an economist and political analyst.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    investigation, testimony, Robert Mueller, Donald Trump, Russia
