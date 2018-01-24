Register
11:41 GMT +324 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Loud & Clear

    Pence's Visit to Israel Causes Uproar: US Increasingly Isolated

    Loud & Clear
    Get short URL
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    0 0 0

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Daoud Kuttab, an award-winning Palestinian journalist, and Ambassador Manuel Hassassian, the Palestinian Ambassador to the UK.

    Vice President Mike Pence's speech to the Israeli Knesset yesterday was met with both standing ovations and physical scuffles, as Arab members were evicted for protesting the US decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem. Meanwhile, the New York Times Sunday Magazine has an article that strongly suggests that then-Prime Minister Ariel Sharon ordered Palestinian leader Yassir Arafat to be assassinated in 2004.

    Did you know that Donald Trump's father started off building affordable housing? That Donald Trump may be descended from a serial killer? Did you know that Trump is the first president to have children by three different women? Or that his children have never been permitted to have pets? Ruth Ann Monti, the author of a terrifically entertaining new book called "Donald Trump in 100 Facts," joins the show.

    The Attorney General has announced that the Department of Justice will be opening an investigation into the deletion of text messages that are suspected to demonstrate a political bias of two former members of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's "Russiagate" team. Brian and John speak with Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer, and Walter Smolarek, Sputnik news analyst.

    Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is facing the wrath of his own party following the government shutdown. Progressive Democrats are upset that Schumer won almost nothing tangible in exchange for providing the votes to pass a continuing resolution, largely seen as a victory for President Trump. Dave Lindorff, an investigative reporter and columnist for CounterPunch, joins the show.

    Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis said yesterday that Turkey's offensive against Syria is disrupting efforts to finish off ISIS. French President Macron, meanwhile, criticized Turkey's human rights record in Syria. Massoud Shadjareh, the founder of the Islamic Human Rights Commission, joins Brian and John.

    As NAFTA renegotiations enter a decisive stage, the Trump administration announced harsh new tariffs of as high as 50 percent on solar panels and washing machines, angering China and South Korea, where they are manufactured. Observers say these are only the first of Donald Trump's "America First" tariffs. Baldemar Velasquez, the President of the Farm Labor Organizing Committee, and Pete Dolack, an activist and writer with Trade Justice New York Metro, join the show.

    Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is a giant in Brazilian politics. But the former president is at a crossroads. He could finish this year in prison serving a nine-and-a-half year sentence for corruption, or finish this year once again as President of Brazil. Brian and John speak with Valeska Teixeira Martins, President Lula's personal attorney.

    Today, Brian, John, and financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey begin a new weekly segment that takes a look at the economic direction of the country.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Knesset, Mike Pence, Palestine, Israel, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Kurilsky Reserve: Magnificent Nature Retreat in the Land of Volcanoes
    Password Pressure
    Password Pressure
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok