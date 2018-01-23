Register
11:40 GMT +323 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Loud & Clear

    Democrats Surrender to Trump; Gov't Reopens, No Action for Immigrants

    Loud & Clear
    Get short URL
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    0 0 0

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Angie Kim, an immigrant rights advocate and community organizer with the MinKwon Center for Community Action, and Kevin Zeese, the co-coordinator of Popular Resistance.

    Democrats and Republicans in the Senate have come to an agreement to end the government shutdown, which had entered its third day. The Democrats are declaring victory because they received the promise of a vote in February on DACA. But is this really a Democratic loss?

    Turkish forces have captured the Syrian city of Afrin on the third day of an offensive to oust Syrian Kurdish fighters from the border. Mark Sleboda, an international Affairs and Security Analyst, and Marwa Osman, independent political analyst, join the show.

    The NSA has deleted surveillance data and the FBI deleted text messages between two FBI employees criticizing President Trump that a judge ordered them to preserve. NSA said disingenuously that it didn't have the storage space to hold the data. The FBI said the deletion was "an accident." Brian and John speak with Bill Binney, a former NSA technical director who became a legendary national security whistleblower.

    Twitter on Friday began emailing more than 677,000 people to tell them that they may have interacted with several thousand accounts that Twitter has linked to a Russian "bot farm." What was in the automated tweets, and did they sway voters or opinion-makers during the election? Steven Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his blog Left I on the News, joins the show.

    The United States is arming and training neo-Nazis in Ukraine, all while Congress is debating a prohibition on doing just that. Max Blumenthal, a journalist, bestselling author, senior editor of Alternet's Grayzone Project, and co-host of the podcast "Moderate Rebels," joins Brian and John.

    Just days after the Trump Administration announced that it would allow states to compel poor people to work in order to get healthcare under Medicaid, federal health officials granted Kentucky permission to impose those requirements. Leonardo Cuello, an attorney and the director of health policy for the National Health Law Program, joins the show.

    President Trump's new National Defense Strategy envisions a world where Great Power competition with China and Russia is a bigger threat to the United States than terrorism. Have we entered into a new national defense era? Brian and John speak with Dr. Jan Oberg, the director of the Transnational Foundation for Peace and Future Research.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    immigrant rights, DACA, budget, government shutdown, US Senate, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Steam and Sweat: Sauna Traditions From Across the World
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok