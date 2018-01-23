Democrats Surrender to Trump; Gov't Reopens, No Action for Immigrants

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Angie Kim, an immigrant rights advocate and community organizer with the MinKwon Center for Community Action, and Kevin Zeese, the co-coordinator of Popular Resistance.

Democrats and Republicans in the Senate have come to an agreement to end the government shutdown, which had entered its third day. The Democrats are declaring victory because they received the promise of a vote in February on DACA. But is this really a Democratic loss?

Turkish forces have captured the Syrian city of Afrin on the third day of an offensive to oust Syrian Kurdish fighters from the border. Mark Sleboda, an international Affairs and Security Analyst, and Marwa Osman, independent political analyst, join the show.

The NSA has deleted surveillance data and the FBI deleted text messages between two FBI employees criticizing President Trump that a judge ordered them to preserve. NSA said disingenuously that it didn't have the storage space to hold the data. The FBI said the deletion was "an accident." Brian and John speak with Bill Binney, a former NSA technical director who became a legendary national security whistleblower.

Twitter on Friday began emailing more than 677,000 people to tell them that they may have interacted with several thousand accounts that Twitter has linked to a Russian "bot farm." What was in the automated tweets, and did they sway voters or opinion-makers during the election? Steven Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his blog Left I on the News, joins the show.

The United States is arming and training neo-Nazis in Ukraine, all while Congress is debating a prohibition on doing just that. Max Blumenthal, a journalist, bestselling author, senior editor of Alternet's Grayzone Project, and co-host of the podcast "Moderate Rebels," joins Brian and John.

Just days after the Trump Administration announced that it would allow states to compel poor people to work in order to get healthcare under Medicaid, federal health officials granted Kentucky permission to impose those requirements. Leonardo Cuello, an attorney and the director of health policy for the National Health Law Program, joins the show.

President Trump's new National Defense Strategy envisions a world where Great Power competition with China and Russia is a bigger threat to the United States than terrorism. Have we entered into a new national defense era? Brian and John speak with Dr. Jan Oberg, the director of the Transnational Foundation for Peace and Future Research.

