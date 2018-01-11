Justice Department Demands Sputnik Register as Foreign Agent

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Max Blumenthal, senior editor of Alternet’s Grayzone Project, and Jim Kavanagh, editor of ThePolemicist.net.

The Department of Justice sent a letter today to Sputnik News demanding that we register with them as "foreign agents." We'll spend the first hour discussing this attack on freedom of the press and freedom of speech.

A US District Court judge in San Francisco has blocked President Trump's plan to phase out Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, because of the President's tweet supporting the program. It's Trump versus Trump on DACA. Angie Kim, an immigrant rights advocate and community organizer with the MinKwon Center for Community Action, joins the show.

Former presidential advisor Steve Bannon has stepped down--or has been forced out--as the executive chairman of Breitbart News, as the fallout continues from his sharp attacks on President Trump and his family in a recent book. Brian and John speak with Dave Lindorff, an investigative reporter, a columnist for CounterPunch, and a contributor to several other news outlets.

At least 15 people have been killed in the exclusive southern California enclave of Montecito after mudslides, triggered by heavy rains following the worst forest fires in the state's history, which destroyed houses and roads. Yet many Republicans still deny the effects of climate change. May Boeve, executive director of 350.org, and Tomás Rebecchi, the Senior Central Coast Organizer for Food & Water Watch, join the show.

President Trump's attorney Michael Cohen filed a federal lawsuit yesterday against the news organization Buzzfeed and Fusion GPS over the allegations contained in the Steele dossier. Kevin Zeese, the co-coordinator of Popular Resistance, joins Brian and John.

Bruce Gagnon and 11 other protesters were arrested a year ago for blocking the main street leading to the Bath Iron Works shipyard to protest the christening of a US Navy Destroyer. Their trial starts soon. Bruce Gagnon, the coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space and a contributor to Foreign Policy In Focus, joins the show.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com