13:33 GMT +310 January 2018
    Revealed: FBI Infiltrated Trump Presidential Campaign

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Dan Kovalik, the author of “The Plot to Scapegoat Russia.”

    Senator Dianne Feinstein has released the Senate Committee testimony of Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson against the wishes of Chuck Grassley, the chair of the committee, in the latest twist to the "Russiagate" saga.

    Tenants in Maryland are suing that a property management firm controlled by Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner's real estate company and an Israeli Corporate entity provided $30 million to Kushner's properties before Trump sent Kushner to Israel and the Middle East and before Trump announced that the US was recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Matt Hill, an attorney representing aggrieved tenants in a class action suit brought against Kushner and his companies, joins the show.

    North Korea announced yesterday that it would send a team of athletes to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, while South Korea confirmed the first high-level talks between the two countries in more than two years. Brian and John speak with Professor Simone Chun, a fellow at the Korea Policy Institute and a member of the Korean Peace Network.

    After ignoring a court order about racial profiling, being convicted of contempt of court, and being pardoned by President Trump, America's former "toughest sheriff" Joe Arpaio threw his hat in the ring today for an Arizona senate seat. Juan José Gutiérrez, the executive director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition, joins the show.

    The Trump Administration is likely to re-impose sanctions on Iran this week, even though it would hurt U.S. manufacturers doing business with the country. Kathy Kelly, co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Non-Violence, joins Brian and John.

    The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission this week unanimously rejected a proposal by Energy Secretary Rick Perry that would have propped up nuclear and coal power plants struggling in competitive electricity markets. Four of the five members of the commission were appointed by President Trump. Fred Magdoff, author and professor emeritus at the University of Vermont, joins the show.

    With a ceasefire set to expire, Colombia's government and ELN guerrillas are pushing for a permanent peace deal. Brian and John speak with James Jordan, a member of the Alliance for Global Justice.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

