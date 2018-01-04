From Friendship to All-Out War: Trump vs. Bannon Battle Takes Shape

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Sputnik News analyst Walter Smolarek and Lee Stranahan, co-host of Radio Sputnik’s “Fault Lines” program.

Donald Trump issued a statement that read in part: "Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind". In an explosive new book by Michael Wolff, former White House counselor Steve Bannon described the Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump, Jr., Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner and a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign as "treasonous" and "unpatriotic."

President Trump threatened to cut off aid to the Palestinians yesterday unless the Palestinian Authority agrees to peace negotiations. PA President Mahmoud Abbas responded that the president has no credibility, following his decision to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. Brian and John speak with Ali Abunimah, the co-founder of The Electronic Intifada and author of the book The Battle for Justice in Palestine.

Fusion GPS, the research firm responsible for the Steele Dossier, defended itself yesterday against what it called "conspiracy theories" spun by Republicans and President Trump, and insisting that the company was being punished for exposing Trump's ties to Russia. Max Blumenthal, journalist and bestselling author, joins the show.

Pro-government demonstrators took to the streets across Iran today as one Iranian general declared the protests "defeated." Massoud Shadjareh, founder of the Islamic Human Rights Commission, joins Brian and John.

Syrian air attacks intensified in eastern Ghouta today as the government moved to crush rebels near Damascus. Rick Sterling, an investigative journalist and member of the Syria Solidarity Movement, joins the show.

As President Trump taunted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un about the size of his nuclear button, North Korean and South Korean military officials re-initiated their "red phone" line of communication to prevent an accidental military escalation. Patrick Lawrence, an author and columnist at Salon and The Nation, joins Brian and John.

Are Democrats willing to turn their backs on some of their core constituencies in exchange for a deal? Ken Silverstein, editor-in-chief and lead writer for WashingtonBabylon.com, joins the show.

