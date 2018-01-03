Register
    Iran Street Protests: Trump and Democrats Hope for Regime Change

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by author and journalist Mazda Majidi and Phil Wilayto of the Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality.

    Demonstrations throughout Iran have been heavily praised by Donald Trump. Who are the demonstrators, what are they fighting for. Is this a spontaneous uprising, or is there something more sinister behind it?

    South Korea today offered talks with North Korea amid a standoff over its weapons program a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he was open to negotiations, but that his country would push ahead with the production of nuclear weapons. Brian and John speak with Professor Simone Chun, a fellow at the Korea Policy Institute and Hyun Lee, a writer for Zoominkorea.org.

    California yesterday became the largest state in the country to allow the recreational use of marijuana. The state also enacted one of the most progressive sentencing and criminal justice reforms related to marijuana ever. Alex Friedmann, managing editor of Prison Legal News, joins the show.

    President Trump ripped Pakistan in his first tweet of 2018, accusing the US ally of "lies and deceit" in its counterterrorism work. Marvin Weinbaum, the Scholar-in-Residence for the Middle East Institute's Center for Pakistan Studies, joins Brian and John.

    Congress is back in town and Congressional leaders are at the White House to discuss their legislative agenda. Sputnik News analyst Walter Smolarek, joins the show.

    The Central Committee of Israel's governing Likud Party passed a resolution on Sunday calling for the annexation of Israeli settlements on Palestinian land in the West Bank. Journalist and filmmaker Dan Cohen joins Brian and John.

    Donald Trump took to twitter to implore the Justice Department to pursue charges against top Clinton aide Huma Abedin for mishandling classified information.

