1950s All Over Again: Jill Stein is New 'Russia Collusion' Target

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by journalist and best-selling author Max Blumenthal, as well as by David Cobb, campaign manager of the 2016 Jill Stein/Ajamu Baraka presidential campaign.

The Washington Post reported today that the campaign of Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein was under investigation by the Senate Intelligence Committee for so-called "collusion" with the Russian government, a sign that the Senate investigation is expanding, even as the parallel House probe winds down.

The Trump Administration's Homeland security advisor said in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal today that the WannaCry ransomware virus is a North Korean cyber attack. We will discuss the evidence and the potential consequences. Financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey joins the show.

Public opposition to the Republican tax bill continues to mount as the House passes the bill and the Senate schedules its final vote. Editorial cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall joins Brian and John to discuss the latest developments.

In the wake of a deadly train derailment in Washington State, public attention is turning again to the sorry state of America's infrastructure. Why can't Congress agree that the richest country in the world should have the best roads, bridges, airports, and transportation system? Andrew Herrmann, the former president of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the current president of the ASCE's Structural Engineering Institute, joins the show.

Charlottesville Police Chief Alfred Thomas resigned yesterday in the wake of a scathing report about his handling of a white supremacist rally in August. Brian and John are joined by Eugene Puryear, the host of Radio Sputnik's By Any Means Necessary.

Cyril Ramaphosa, a former communist miners union leader who became the richest black man in South Africa was elected president of the African National Congress, defeating South African President Jacob Zuma's ex-wife. Gerald Horne, professor, and author joins the show.

Don Blankenship, the former Massey Energy CEO, has announced his candidacy for US Senate from West Virginia. You may remember Massey. He went to prison for conspiracy to violate mine safety and health standards after an explosion in one of his mines killed 29 people in 2010. Brian and John speak with Travis Boothe, an organizer with the Morgantown Tenants' Union.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com