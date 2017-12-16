Register
20:01 GMT +316 December 2017
    Hauled Before Congress: Comedian Randy Credico Defies Russiagate Mania

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Randy Credico, who is an activist, comedian and former director of the William Moses Kunstler Fund for Racial Justice

    Special Counsel Robert Mueller casts a wider and wider net in his investigation, he's apparently looking at whether Donald Trump was somehow aided in the 2016 election by Wikileaks and Julian Assange. Congressional investigators allege that the contact was brokered by Republican political consultant Roger Stone. And they allege further than Stone was introduced to Assange by Randy Credico. Randy has been subpoenaed to testify today before the House Intelligence Committee, where he intends to plead the fifth.

    It's crunch time for the Republicans as both the House and Senate prepare to vote on the tax bill. But several Republican senators are saying that they will or may vote no. What does the final version of this bill mean for poor and middle-class Americans? Dean Baker, the co-director of the Center for Economic Policy and Research, joins Brian and John.

    A federal judge yesterday threw out felony riot charges against six people involved in anti-fascist demonstrations on inauguration day. The defendants still face a myriad of other charges, which has led to calls that the Justice Department is trying to criminalize dissent. Brian and John speak with freelance journalist Alex Rubinstein, who was arrested while covering the demonstration, and Chip Gibbons, policy and legislative counsel for Defending Rights & Dissent.

    Prosecutors in Charlottesville, Virginia have upgraded to first-degree murder a charge against a white supremacist who plowed his car into a group of peaceful protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and wounding dozens. Phil Wilayto of the Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality joins the show.

    European Union leaders clashed in Brussels last night over how to reform defunct asylum rules. Two years after more than a million refugees flooded Greece on their way to Germany, many Eastern European members of the EU don't want to host any refugees at all.

    Prosecutors in Minneapolis, Minnesota announced yesterday that they do not have sufficient evidence to prosecute a police officer for shooting and killing an unarmed woman who had called 911 to report hearing an assault in progress behind her home. We'll talk about the nationwide trend of cops killing unarmed civilians and, in most cases getting away with it. Kofi Ademola of Black Lives Matter Chicago joins the show.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    inauguration, Robert Mueller, Charlottesville, European Union, Minneapolis
