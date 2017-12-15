Register
15 December 2017
    Looting on a Grand Scale by Ultra Rich: Republican Tax Plan's Real Goal

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by economist Richard Wolf to talk about the Republican Tax Plan which could be signed into law as early as next week. What’s in this bill, who are the big winners and big losers?

    The Federal Communications Commission voted today to repeal Obama-era net neutrality regulations, paving the way for big corporations to control content and pricing on the internet. We'll talk about what the vote means for information freedom with Kevin Zeese and Margaret Flowers, the co-founders of Popular Resistance.

    US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said this morning that she will present what she calls "irrefutable evidence" that Iran has violated the Iran deal by sending missiles to the Houthi rebels in Yemen, an accusation that Iran denies. Brian and John are joined by Medea Benjamin, the co-founder of CODEPINK, and by Kathy Kelly, co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Non-Violence.

    Congress has failed to enact an extension of the Children's Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, forcing states to scramble to find a Plan B. Nine million poor children now face an immediate loss of health care coverage. Dustin Pugel, Research and Policy Associate with the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy (KCEP), talks with John and Brian.

    A British tribunal has recognised Julian Assange's WikiLeaks as a "media organization", a point of contention with the United States, which is seeking to prosecute him and disputes his journalistic credentials. Documentary filmmaker John Pilger joins the show to discuss what this means for Assange.

    The Bitcoin craze continued this week as two different firms began offering Bitcoin futures. Economist and professor Steve Keen joins the show to talk about the future of crypto-currency.

    Defeated Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore has refused to concede the election and has demanded a recount. Investigative reporter Dave Lindorff joins the show.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

