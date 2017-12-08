What??!! Trump Brags He & Gen. Mattis Defeated Daesh in Syria and Iraq

President Donald Trump said yesterday that Defense Secretary James Mattis “knocked the hell” out of ISIS because the president and his policies made it possible. Is Trump already trying to rewrite history? War correspondent Ali Musawi and journalist Joe Lauria join the show.

Brian and John are then joined by Historian and Author Alfred McCoy to discuss his new book "In the Shadows of the American Century — The Rise and Decline of US Global Power."

Protests across the Middle East and the world have erupted in outrage at Donald Trump's announcement yesterday that the United States was recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Palestinian journalist Daoud Kuttab joins the show to discuss these developments.

Protesters are demonstrating against the Federal Communications Commission's proposed repeal of net neutrality rules at hundreds of Verizon stores around the country beginning today. Why Verizon? Because FCC chairman Ajit Pai is the company's former General Counsel, and it would benefit handsomely from the proposed changes. Margaret Flowers and Kevin Zeese, co-directors of Popular Resistance, joins Brian and John.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting the Greek capital of Athens today, the first sitting Turkish leader to do so in 65 years. Will relations between the two countries that have found themselves on the brink of war three times in the last two decades improve, or will Erdogan's call to redraw current borders nullify any chance of better relations? Joining the show is Basil Mossaidis, Executive Director of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association.

A government shutdown is looming on Capitol Hill as House Speaker Paul Ryan works to negotiate a deal with Tea Party members of his own party. The Republicans appear to have cut Democrats out of the process. Where does that leave Dreamers, health care, and other issues important to so many Americans?

Democratic Senator Al Franken announced his resignation at a press conference in Washington this morning just one day after a sixth woman came forward to say that Franken had sexually harassed her. Does this portend an attitudinal change on Capitol Hill, at least among Democrats, or will the party, like the Republicans, continue to rally around their own accused? Jane Cutter, editor of LiberationNews.org, joins the show.

