Register
12:36 GMT +308 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Loud & Clear

    What??!! Trump Brags He & Gen. Mattis Defeated Daesh in Syria and Iraq

    Loud & Clear
    Get short URL
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    0 0 0

    President Donald Trump said yesterday that Defense Secretary James Mattis “knocked the hell” out of ISIS because the president and his policies made it possible. Is Trump already trying to rewrite history? War correspondent Ali Musawi and journalist Joe Lauria join the show.

    Brian and John are then joined by Historian and Author Alfred McCoy to discuss his new book "In the Shadows of the American Century — The Rise and Decline of US Global Power."

    Protests across the Middle East and the world have erupted in outrage at Donald Trump's announcement yesterday that the United States was recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Palestinian journalist Daoud Kuttab joins the show to discuss these developments.

    Protesters are demonstrating against the Federal Communications Commission's proposed repeal of net neutrality rules at hundreds of Verizon stores around the country beginning today. Why Verizon? Because FCC chairman Ajit Pai is the company's former General Counsel, and it would benefit handsomely from the proposed changes. Margaret Flowers and Kevin Zeese, co-directors of Popular Resistance, joins Brian and John.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting the Greek capital of Athens today, the first sitting Turkish leader to do so in 65 years. Will relations between the two countries that have found themselves on the brink of war three times in the last two decades improve, or will Erdogan's call to redraw current borders nullify any chance of better relations? Joining the show is Basil Mossaidis, Executive Director of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association.

    A government shutdown is looming on Capitol Hill as House Speaker Paul Ryan works to negotiate a deal with Tea Party members of his own party. The Republicans appear to have cut Democrats out of the process. Where does that leave Dreamers, health care, and other issues important to so many Americans?

    Democratic Senator Al Franken announced his resignation at a press conference in Washington this morning just one day after a sixth woman came forward to say that Franken had sexually harassed her. Does this portend an attitudinal change on Capitol Hill, at least among Democrats, or will the party, like the Republicans, continue to rally around their own accused? Jane Cutter, editor of LiberationNews.org, joins the show.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Daesh, Tayyip Erdogan, Al Franken, Donald Trump, Palestine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia’s Most Irresistible Tourist Destinations
    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia's Most Irresistible Destinations
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok