Why is America the #1 Leader in Mass Shootings? Culture of Militarism?

On today’s episode of Loud & Clear, Coleen Rowley, a former FBI special agent and who in 2002 was named Time Magazine person of the year, independent journalist Denis Rogatyuk and Sputnik News analyst Walter Smolarek, join the show.

In our first hour, we discuss two big issues. First, the hosts talk about the massacre in Las Vegas that has left scores dead and hundreds wounded. Then, a panel talks about the independence referendum in Catalonia and what comes next after the wide-scale repression on Sunday by the central government's security forces.

Donald Trump delivered a public rebuke to his own Secretary of State, scolding him for considering talks with North Korea. Is Trump on a warpath? Prof. Simone Chun, a fellow at the Korea Policy Institute, talks about the issue.

The trial of the alleged mastermind of the 2012 Benghazi attack that killed the US ambassador to the country begins today. But five years after the attack, Libya remains mired in civil war. Ben Norton, a journalist for AlterNet's Grayzone Project, discusses this development.

Sitting in the comfort of his Bedminster golf resort, Donald Trump was full of praise for his administration's response to the crisis in Puerto Rico and attacks critics of the relief effort. But huge numbers of people remain without basic necessities. Shawn Garcia, the Executive Director of Revolutionary Fitness, joins the show.

The heated debate over the future of healthcare in the United States continues. Although the Graham-Cassidy bill was derailed, congress has now failed to renew the Children's Health Insurance Program. Meanwhile, support for single payer grows. David Hughes, President of the research and advocacy organization Citizen Power, talks about this issue.

