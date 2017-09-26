The Politics Behind Trump's Assault on Black Athletes

On today’s episode of Loud & Clear, Dr. Gerald Horne, a professor of history and author, and Danny Shaw, a professor and retired boxer, join the show for the first half hour. Then, the hosts are joined by Mojtaba Masood, a journalist and filmmaker, and Kani Xulam, founder of the American-Kurdish Information Network.

In our first hour, we discuss two big issues. A wave of protest has hit the NFL as players kneel to protest racism and police brutality, sparking a furious reaction from Donald Trump. Are we on the cusp of another wave of Black athlete activism? And then, we discuss the referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan. Tensions in the region are heating up as Iraq's Kurds vote, and neighboring states move to block any moves towards independence.

Anthony Weiner is going to prison for nearly two years after being found guilty to send obscene material to a minor. We'll take a look at the dramatic fall of this once-rising star of the Democratic Party. The hosts are joined by Anoa Changa, the host of the weekly radio show The Way With Anoa and Deputy Director of MPACT.

The far right has entered the German parliament again for the first time in decades, as support for the governing coalition of Chancellor Angela Merkel retains a much-diminished majority. Reiner Braun, co-president of the International Peace Bureau, talks about the issue.

The Trump administration has issued its latest travel ban executive order, widening the scope of countries affected and making the restrictions indefinite. Dr. Nazia Kazi, an activist and professor of Anthropology, discusses this development.

Brexit and Britain's membership in the European common market is causing waves at the Labour Party conference, while Theresa May tries to rally her divided party around the idea of a 2-year transition period following the country's exit from the European Union. John Wight, the host of Radio Sputnik's weekly show Hard Facts, joins the show.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com