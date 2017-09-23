Militarism on Steroids! Trump Ramps Up War Drive

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kirakou are joined by Jodie Evans, a filmmaker, activist and co-founder of Codepink, as well as by Kevin Zeese, co-director of Popular Resistance.

The Trump administration is reportedly preparing a dramatic expansion of the so-called War on Terror. Drone strikes and special forces raids could soon be conducted with little oversight and in virtually any country.

In the second hour, John and Brian look at the the Graham-Cassidy bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act that now appears to be dead. John McCain just hours ago announced his opposition to the measure, dealing a major blow to Congressional Republicans' legislative agenda. Joining the show is Dr. Margaret Flowers, co-director of Popular Resistance.

Next, Turkish president Erdogan says that his military will soon enter rebel-held Idlib province in Syria as part of a deal to establish a "de-escalation zone". Is Syria headed towards partition? Kani Xulam of the American-Kurdish Information Network joins the show.

Will Angela Merkel win a fourth term in office and Chancellor of Germany? The so-called Grand Coalition between the center-right and center-left looked set to continue, but a last minute surge by smaller parties could upend the equation. Joining the show is Reiner Braun of the International Peace Bureau.

And finally, if Congress gets to see the so-called "Russian Facebook ads", why can't the public? Dr. Robert Epstein analyzes what's behind the move.

