Florida Cops: 'We are Ready to Arrest Hurricane Survivors at Shelter'

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker is joined by Ruth Beltran of the Tampa Chapter of Black Lives Matter and Juliana Musheyev, a board member of the Sarasota Peace Education and Action Center.

Hurricane Irma heads towards Florida. The government has started evacuations but a sheriff in Polk County has checked the IDs at shelters and arresting those with outstanding warrants.

Israel has attacked Syria once again as the battle against Daish continues to rage in the city of Deir Ezzor. Alberto Garcia Watson, former senior correspondent for HispanTV, joins the show.

Next, Russiagate is back in the news following a Facebook report — but what does this report show exactly? John Kirakou, former CIA analyst and whistleblower, joins Brian to discuss the report.

The Mayor of Chicago declares his city a 'Trump Free Zone' following the repeal of DACA. Brian speaks with John Beacham, an organizer with the ANSWER Coalition, about the struggle over the Dreamers program.

Finally, will there be independence for Catalonia? A referendum is moving to cancel the vote. Dick Nichols, correspondent for Green Left Weekly based in Barcelona, ​​joins Brian to discuss the upcoming vote.

