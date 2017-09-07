Clinton on Why She Lost: 'It Was Bernie, Russia, Obama, Media and ...'

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker is joined by Kevin Zeese, co-director of Popular Resistance.

Hillary Clinton's new book on her election loss last year attacks Bernie Sanders and says that he helped lay the groundwork for Trump's ‘Crooked Hillary' campaign.

Thousands of police and protesters are facing off in the South Korean village of Seongju just hours ahead of the deployment of four new U.S.-operated THAAD rocket launchers. Brian is joined by Prof. Simone Chun, a fellow at the Korea Policy Institute and a member of the Korean Peace Network; as well as Will Griffin, a member of the Task Force to Stop THAAD in Korea and Militarism in Asia and the Pacific.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and ongoing relief operations, Hurricane Irma is causing major damage in the Caribbean as it heads toward Florida. Camilo Punsoda, spokesperson for Juventud Trabajadora, the youth wing of the Working People's Party of Puerto Rico, joins the show.

New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez goes on trial today over two years after he was indicted on corruption charges. Who is Menendez, and could his trial swing the balance of power in Washington? Ted Rall, editorial cartoonist and columnist, joins Brian.

Prosecutors continue to close in on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and now his wife, Sara Netanyahu, is expected to be charged with fraud. Dan Cohen, journalist and filmmaker, talks about the importance of the case and what's to come.

