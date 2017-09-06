US: 'N Korea Begging for War!' Will America Escalate or Negotiate?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker is joined by Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists, and by Greg Mello, Executive Director of the Los Alamos Study Group.

The United States has menacingly announced that North Korea is a "begging for war" in the aftermath of a hydrogen bomb test by the DPRK.

The Trump Administration has announced that it will be the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program. But with a six-month window before the program expires, the stage is set for intense struggle. Angie Kim, a community organizer with the MinKwon Center for Community Action discusses this.

On a visit to Houston over the weekend Donald Trump said the Hurricane Harvey relief operation was 'working out well', but the scale of the devastation is immense. Ann Wright, a retired US Army Colonel and State Department.

Syrian government forces have a breached a 3-year-old siege of the city of Deir al-Zor, giving them a major political victory as the territory is held by the so-called Islamic State continues to erode. Brian is joined by Christopher Davidson, professor at the University of Durham and the author of the Shadow Wars: The Secret Struggle for the Middle East, and by Massoud Shadjareh, the co-founder of the Islamic Human Rights Commission.

While the US mulls sending lethal weapons to Ukraine's government, Russia is proposing a peacekeeping operation in the eastern part of the country to defuse simmering tensions. Ben Norton, a journalist with AlterNet's GrayZone Project, joins the show.

