Lives in the Balance: Will Trump Deport 800,000 Young Immigrants?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker is joined by Angie Kim, a community organizer with the MinKwon Center for Community Action.

Donald Trump will announce his decision this weekend on whether to end DACA. Will 800,000 young people be put on a priority deportation list?

Erik Prince, the founder of the mercenary company formerly known as Blackwater, gave a wide ranging interview to the Huffington Post in which he advocates a private army to be deployed to Afghanistan. Whistleblower John Kiriakou joins the show.

Donald Trump is now proposing $6 billion in emergency funding for the relief effort after Hurricane Harvey, but Republicans in Congress had been aiming to cut the FEMA budget by nearly $900 million to fund Trump's border wall. In the United States, relief for the poor is always the last priority. Anoa Changa, the host of the weekly radio show The Way With Anoa, joins the show.

A new round of NAFTA renegotiations begin again today in Mexico City. As Trump's popularity plummets, will he keep his campaign promises about trade? Pete Dolack, an organizer with Trade Justice New York Metro and author of "It's Not Over: Learning from the Socialist Experiment", joins Brian.

As Brexit negotiations hit a brick wall, the UK government reportedly sought to negotiate directly with EU heavyweights France and Germany — something that French President Emmanuel Macron strongly denies. Brian is joined by John Wight, the host of Radio Sputnik's weekly show Hard Facts.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com