Back to the Brink? A New Catastrophic Korean War?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker is joined by historian and journalist Gareth Porter, as well as professor Derek Ford who led the last group of US tourists to North Korea.

The White House has once again said that all options are on the table following a missile test conducted by the DPRK, a move that follows US-South Korean war games simulating the destruction of the North.

The Trump administration seems intent on doing whatever it takes to find Iran non-compliant with the nuclear agreement when it comes up for review in October. Just like in Iraq, bogus intelligence could put the US on the path to war. Brian is joined by Massoud Shadjareh, the founder of the Islamic Human Rights Commission, and by Dan Kovalik, a labor and human rights lawyer who recently returned from Iran.

The factional war in the White House continue to rage. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has distanced himself from Trump in recent days amid a firestorm of controversy. Ted Rall, award winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, joins the show.

