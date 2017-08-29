Getting Away With Murder & Torture: Trump Pardons Sheriff Arpaio

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker is joined by Isabel Garcia, co-founder of Coalición de Derechos Humanos and Caroline Isaacs, Arizona Program Director at the American Friends Service Committee.

Outrage continues to grow after Donald Trump's decision to pardon notorious Sheriff Joe Arpaio in Arizona. Torture and murder and brutality were key to his reign of terror.

Hurricane Harvey continues to devastate parts of Texas, but the destruction is far from just being a natural disaster. Why can't the richest country in the world provide for all of its residents during natural disasters? Brian is joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, a professor of history at the University of Houston, and by Dr. Henry Clark, executive director of the West County Toxics Coalition.

The Russiagate scandal continues with a new Washington Post story that the Trump team was planning the construction of a new Trump Tower in Moscow during the election campaign. But missing from the headlines was this fact — the Russian government had denied the permits for Trump's project. Brian is joined by John Kiriakou, former CIA officer and senior investigator on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee turned whistleblower.

