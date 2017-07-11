Daesh Routed From Mosul, Ceasefire Holding in SW Syria but War Rages On

A ceasefire in southwestern Syria brokered by Russia and the United States has taken effect and is said to be holding. As the last Daesh fighters in Mosul are defeated, are we finally seeing the beginnings of a resolution to the war?

The mainstream corporate media is in another frenzy over a meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a lawyer allegedly linked to the Russian government. Meanwhile, the political establishment is united in an effort to scuttle a proposed joint Russia-US commission on cybersecurity. Jim Kavanagh, editor of ThePolemicist.net, joins Brian.

The GOP proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare seems to be losing steam as more Republicans raise their voices against the bill and grassroots resistance intensifies, but Senate Republican leadership is promising a revised bill this week. Dr. Margaret Flowers, the co-director of Popular Resistance, joins the show.

